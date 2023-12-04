Higround catches them all with stunning Pokemon keyboard collab

Popular keyboard company Higround is catching them all with its absolutely gorgeous Pokemon collab drop.

Since being purchased by 100 Thieves in 2021, Higround has taken over the internet with its constant stream of high-quality drops alongside some of the biggest names in the world.

Anime has been their strong suit, having released products featuring Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Gundam Wing in the past.

In a quest to catch them all, Higround has just announced a collab with Pokemon and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Article continues after ad

Higround

Higround x Pokemon gets announced and it’s beautiful

Announced on December 4, 2023, the collab will be available for purchase on December 8, 2023, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.

Article continues after ad

It consists of their regular Base 65 as well as the Performance Base 65, and Summit 65 keyboards with various Pokemon-related designs on each. There are two iconic Poke Ball designs to enjoy, and Higround has even put the most iconic Kanto creatures on their own keycap sets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Featuring Blastoise, Charizard, Venusaur, and Mewtwo, we won’t be surprised to see this collab between Higround and The Pokemon Company International become their biggest hit yet.

Article continues after ad

Higround has told Dexerto that the two Poke Ball designs will only be available on the Performance and Basecamp 65 keyboards, while the Pokemon designs will be available on all three models.

Article continues after ad

On top of the keyboards, Higround is also launching a series of absolutely gorgeous mousepads that feature the Eeveelutions, Pikachu, and various fire, grass, and water-type Pokemon.

Want to explore more news and reviews on keyboards, controllers, and more? We’ve got you covered. You can also find more out on Pokemon throughout the site.