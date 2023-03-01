Higround Basecamp x Jujutsu Kaisen review: Board fit for a Jujutsu sorcerer

Higround’s recent collab with hit Shonen anime Jujutsu Kaisen broke the internet, and the domain-expanding keyboards are just as incredible to use as they look.

Jujutsu Sorcerers don’t do a lot of typing – at least not from what we’ve seen in the show – but if they did, they’d probably use a Higround Basecamp with their faces on it. They not only look incredible, but the feel and satisfying “thocc” of pressing the keys could send users straight to the Horizon of the Captivating Skandha.

The greatest issue with the Jujutsu Kaisen collab is one that Higround has faced with its two prior anime collabs (Attack on Titan & Gundam): they sell out instantly. However, Dexerto received a cream Basecamp board featuring the School keycaps for review.

It’s important to note that the Jujutsu Kaisen capsule drop featured both the Basecamp and Summit 65 keyboards. However, this review will focus on the design of the limited-edition Basecamp board. Feel free to read our in-depth reviews of the Higround Basecamp and Higround Summit 65 boards.

Key Specs

Switch type: TTC White Flame (Hot-swappable)

Keycaps: 1.5mm thick PBT Dye-Sub (JJK School design)

Connectivity: Wired

Form factor: 65%

Lighting; RGB, configurable via keyboard macro

Features: 1000-Hz, Anti-ghosting, NKRO , Aluminum plate, dual silicon dampening.

, Price: $145.00

Included in the box: Higround Basecamp keyboard (cream), JJK x HG 68 Keycap set – School, braided USB-C to USB-A cable, switch puller, keycap puller, Higround sticker x 2

Design

The cream coloring on the board itself is gorgeous, and the artwork on the caps features a wider variety of characters compared to the black colorway that features Itadori and Sukuna.

At a distance, with the LEDs turned off, it’s a brilliant picture of two Jujutsu sorcery classes battling it out, which brings back memories of one of the most exciting arcs in the anime. Who doesn’t like a good tournament arch?

But up close, with the keys backlit by the highly customizable LEDs, the story gets lost between the gaps. Instead of fan-favorite characters striking iconic poses, it looks more like disembodied hands, abs, and heads… which still fits the tone of the show.

This is where the Sukuna design may trump the School keycaps as it’s a larger, more-coherent piece of art stretched across the keys. But the School’s art is much more favorable as it may be a bit uncomfortable having the King of Curses staring up at you the whole time you’re gaming.

Regardless, the art on both boards is brilliant and is an excellent homage to one of the most popular anime series in recent history. That said, all of the flashy artwork can make typing feel like you’re wearing Gojo’s blindfold.

Switching from full-size to a 65% keyboard is going to take some getting used to, regardless of the board, but not having upward-facing symbols can make that transition even more challenging. The letters, numbers, and symbols are printed on the JJK keycaps, but they are on the south-facing side and are silver which makes some of them hard to decipher with a quick glance downward.

This often leads to having to tilt the board up to get a better look at the symbols when my brain can’t remember where “/” is located. But for users familiar with a smaller board, this shouldn’t be an issue.

Is the art worth losing 35%?

This honestly depends on your preferences. If you’re a gamer, this board has a lot going for it. It’s easier to transport due to its size, the pre-lubed standard White Flame switches are perfect for fast movement, and despite not having any additional “gaming” features, it still offers a 1000Hz polling rate.

As long as you aren’t playing games that need the F-row or media buttons, this board is mint.

But for writers or content creators, you’re losing a lot of utility, going down to 65%. Luckily, the Basecamp offers loads of helpful Multimedia Functions via keyboard shortcuts that make up for the loss of a Print Screen key or pause button.

Should you buy it?

At the time of writing, you’d have to buy a Higround x Jujutsu Kaisen board from a second-hand seller due to how fast these collabs sell out. However, heed this as a bit of advice for the next time Higround releases an anime collab.

Ask yourself first if you are a fan of the show Higround is collaborating with. If the answer is yes, then you should buy it. You likely won’t get another chance to buy a keyboard that features a stellar design, is incredibly put together, and offers a high-quality experience like a Higround board.

They are a bit pricey, this particular collab coming in at $145 retail, but it’s worth the price of admission. If not for actual use, these limited-edition crossover boards feature marvelous artwork that would fit perfectly in any Jujutsu Kaisen fan’s memorabilia collection.

The verdict – 4/5

The Higround x Jujutsu Kaisen Basecamp is still one of – if not the – best 65% keyboards on the market. The Jujutsu Kaisen artwork only serves to elevate an already incredible piece of equipment. The only gripe with the design is the coloring of the symbols. Silver makes the keys hard to read for inexperienced users, but that’s something that can be overcome with more time with the board.