HYTE brings Silver Wolf to life with gorgeous Honkai Star Rail PC collab

iBuyPower and HYTE have teamed up to release a new PC case and other gaming accessories perfect for Honkai: Star Rail fans.

HYTE makes some of the most stunning cases, based on everything from well-known VTubers to hugely popular game franchises like Persona. Its latest collaboration with Honkai Star Rail is no exception.

In a collaborative effort with PC parts manufacturer iBuyPower and Hoyoverse, HYTE has unveiled an official PC case themed after everyone’s favorite hacker, Silver Wolf.

The “Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Case” is based on HYTE’s existing Y70 case, which features a dual-chamber mid-tower design. With its new Honkai Star Rail coat of paint, the brand-new case now features stunning artwork of Silver Wolf, printed on either side of its tempered glass.

iBuyPower/Hyte/Hoyoverse

The theming doesn’t stop there. Small lavender design accents are located throughout the custom case, replicating Silver Wolf’s stylish outfit. The front side of the tempered glass is also decked out with purple decals, and a cute chibi version of the adorable Honkai character.

The Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Case will set you back $299, but that’s to be expected for its gorgeous Hokai: Star Rail makeover. If you have the cash to spare, iBuyPower is also providing a pre-built version with an Intel Core i9 14900KF CPU, paired with an Asus RTX 4070 Ti graphics card.

The upcoming PC case will be on display for Honkai Star Rail fans this week at Anime Expo 2024. At the iBuyPower booth, fans will also get a peak at the entire range of Honkai Star Rail PC gaming products, which includes not just the stellar PC case, but a matching keycap set and desk pad too.

The keycap set matches the PC case with its lavender color scheme and comes with 252 individual keycaps compatible with ANSI/ISO/JIS and WW keyboards.

iBuyPower/Hyte/Hoyoverse

Fans will have the opportunity to pick up the keyboard as part of the Silver Wolf “100% Break” Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle for $129.99. The bundle also comes with a 900 x 400 mm desk pad, featuring stunning artwork of Silver Wolf, and is expected to launch, alongside the PC case, in Q4 2024.