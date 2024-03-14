Higround unveils new Naruto collab and it’s absolutely stunning

Higround has teamed up with VIZ Media to launch a collection of gaming keyboards and accessories based on the Naruto: Shippuden anime series.

Higround is not shy when it comes to creating some of the most gorgeous gaming accessories out there. This is especially true when it comes to collaborating with iconic brands and anime series. From Dragon Ball Z to Sega, Higround has released some of the best-looking keyboards and accessories your PC gaming setup could ask for.

Now, Higround has something for the Naruto fans. Teaming up with VIZ Media, the 100 Thieves brand is launching a collection of Naruto: Shippuden-themed keyboards and other accessories.

Itachi Kakashi, Sasuke, and Naruto are all represented in this stunning collab

Higround/Studio Pierrot

According to Higround, 10 keyboards, 5 mousepads, and 4 keycap sets are included in this upcoming collab. The keyboards feature artwork from an array of beloved Naruto characters, from fan favorites like Itachi, Kakashi, Sasuke, and Naruto himself.

Some of the keyboards will be based on the newly refreshed Higround Summit 65 design, featuring a new improved gasket feel, and triple layer dampening. While others will consist of both the Base 65 Performance and Base 65 keyboards, with the gorgeous Naruto artwork featured throughout.

“Naruto’s journey, marked by resilience and an unwavering spirit against all odds, parallels our path at Higround”, explains Kha Lu, CMO and co-founder of Higround.

“This collection is our homage to that spirit; a call for every underdog to ascend beyond expectations.”

The Naruto x Higround collection will be available on March 22 2024 from the Higround website. Previous Higround collaborations sold out in minutes, so Higround recommends fans “act fast” to get their hands on this stunning upcoming Naruto collab.