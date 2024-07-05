HYTE reveals adorable custom PC case for beloved VTuber Dokibird

HYTE is celebrating the birthday of beloved VTuber Dokibird with the announcement of a brand-new adorable PC collaboration.

HYTE has its hands busy. As of writing this, the brand, well known for its stunning PC cases, is debuting some of its brand-new PC collabs at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles.

While Anime Expo fans prepare to see what gorgeous PC cases they have on the show, HYTE has announced yet another collaboration. This time, HYTE is celebrating the birthday of VTuber Dokibird with the release of a new adorable PC case.

The ‘Dokibird Y70 Case’ is based upon the HYTE Y70 with its dual-chamber mid-tower design. For this collab, the high-end case has been transformed, featuring an all-black colorway with gold accents and custom UV-engraved glass panels.

The artwork of Dokibird and her adorable fluffy friends, by character designer and illustrator yenkoes, is engraved across the case. Even the back panel has had a makeover, featuring a bespoke gold design, which carries over to the matching custom plastic feet of the case.

Speaking on the new “Tomato Collection” collab, Dokibird herself exclaimed, “My lifelong goal and dream has finally come true, I can’t believe it. It’s time to finally upgrade your gaming rig and show the world that you’re a proud Dragoon and ready to get those W’s.”

If you’re more eager to show off your Dokibird fandom with your entire gaming rig, then you’re in luck. HYTE also has a matching desk mat and keycap set up on its sleeves.

The 900 x 400 mm desk pad comes decorated with more of yenkoes cute artwork. Dokibird and her Doki Amber Doge-and the Dragoons (D.A.D) companion are spread out across the 28 SPI mat.

The Dokibird theming remains strong with the 131 keycap set. The dye-sublimated PBT keycaps are compatible with MC-style switches and come in a matching white, turquoise, and yellow colorway. The set is also compatible with most keyboard sizes, from 60% all the way to full-sized keyboard layouts, and features a range of cute Dokibird designs.

The adorable PC range is available to pre-order from HYTE’s website. The Y70 PC case is expected to ship in late November and can be picked up in a bundle featuring a holographic card, sticker park, wall scroll, and Dokibird keychain for $299.99. If only your desk mat and keyboard need an adorable Dokibird makeover, they’re also available for $29.99 and $89.99 respectively.

However, the PC case bundle is exclusive to 1000 units worldwide. We recommend asking fast if you’re desperate to transform your gaming setup into a Dokibird-themed bonanza.