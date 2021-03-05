How to get Fletchling in Pokemon Go: Bravest Bird special research ticket - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s community days have become fan-favorite events, and Fletchling Community Day is no different. Here’s how to get the Bravest Bird special research ticket.

If current events have led to you desperately seeking opportunities to go outside, then Pokemon Go is the perfect procrastination tool. Opening up a whole new world, it lets Pokemon fans get a little bit of fresh air when they’re not darting around in Sword and Shield.

With Fletchling Community Day on the horizon, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the adorable little creature. However, you can go one step further and purchase the Bravest Bird special research ticket, which gives you a separate quest line to earn extra rewards.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can purchase a one-way ticket (get it?) to even more Fletchling fun!

How to get Bravest Bird special research ticket

In order to snatch up your ticket, you will have to use actual money; Pokecoins are not valid. However, you’ll hardly be breaking the bank as the ticket costs $0.99, excluding tax.

So, here’s what you need to do:

Open the Pokemon Go menu using the Pokeball at the bottom. Select the ‘Shop’ bubble. Scroll down to get to the ‘Global Events’ section. Choose the ‘Bravest Bird Ticket.’ Complete your transaction.

It’s a pretty simple and inexpensive way to earn more rewards. Community Days are all about farming rewards and experience to increase your Pokemon Go standing. Additionally, it’s a pretty easy way to score yourself a Talonflame (or several) to add to your party.

So make sure you’re prepared for the event with your Bravest Bird ticket! After all, we’ll likely never see another Fletchling event quite like this one!

Pokemon Fletchling Community Day kicks off on March 6 and runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Throughout the event, Fletchling’s spawn rate will increase, and three times the experience is granted when catching pokemon.