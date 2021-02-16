Logo
Pokemon Go March 2021 Community Day – date & start time, Shiny Fletchling, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 21:25

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Fletchling Pokemon Go community day.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s March 2021 Community Day will focus on popular X & Y bird Fletchling. The limited-time event will also feature the Shiny debut of Talonflame, Special Research, 3x XP bonus, and more.

After teasing fans with a mysterious set of footprints, Niantic has revealed that next month’s Community Day will celebrate Gen VI’s Fletchling. Trainers will no longer have to wait to get their hands on a Shiny version of the bird.

The one-day event will not only give players a chance to score a Talonflame with an exclusive move, they can also stack up on XP with special bonuses and rewards. Here is everything you need to know.

Screenshot of Shiny Fletchling in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go fans can finally get their hands on a Shiny Fletchling during the March Community Day.

Pokemon March Community Day date & start time

Every month, Niantic hosts a six hour Community Day meant to bring people together to catch ‘mon with boosted spawn rates. March 2021’s event will highlight beloved Kalos bird, Fletchling.

The limited-time celebration officially kicks off on March 6 at 11:00AM and runs until 5:00PM local time. Trainers who log in during that time will see increased spawns of the Normal/Flying-type monster.

Fans will want to use the special day to try to find a Shiny version, which can be evolved into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate. Players will also get a 3x XP bonus for each Fletchling they catch, making it a perfect time to grind your Trainer Level.

Screenshot of Shiny Talonflame in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Talonflame’s evolved during Community Day will know Incinerate.

Bonus & Rewards

Features

  • Evolve Fletchinder:  A Talonflame evolved during the 6 hours will know Incinerate.
  • Snapshots: Take a picture during Community Day to get photobombed by Fletchling.
  • In-store bundle: 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, & an Elite Fast TM for 1,280 PokeCoins. One time purchase.
  • Special Research: Fletchling Community Day–exclusive story, The Bravest Bird for $1.

Bonus

  • Boosted Spawn rates:  Fletchling as well as a chance to encounter a Shiny.
  • 3x Catch XP
  • Incense: Incense used during the even will last for 3 hours.

While on the surface Fletchling might not seem too exciting, its third evolution Talonflame is one of the best Pokemon in Go’s meta. Trainers will not only get a chance to secure a Shiny version of the Falcon, but they can evolve one knowing the powerful fast move Incinerate.

The limited-time event will also give players the perfect opportunity to grind up their Trainer level to reach the new level 50 cap. Since those participating will already be catching hundreds of the Kalos bird anyways, it’s pretty much free 3x XP. Use a Lucky Egg on top of that, and you will be gaining  an insane amount of experience.

Leaked Fortnite LTM adds respawns and automatically increases loot rarity

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:46

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

If you’ve been wanting a new exciting Fortnite LTM to jump into, it seems like you’re in luck, as a brand-new leak has revealed an interesting new LTM called Comeback which will add in a select number of respawns to the mode, as well as an automatically increasing rarity for your loot.

New limited-time modes in Fortnite are usually a good time. They give players a break from the standard modes while also keeping them within the game, retaining that player base. Now, it seems like another brand new LTM is coming to the game in the near future, if some recent leaks are to be believed.

According to a few reputable Fortnite leakers, a new mode called Comeback will be added at some point in the near future and, although a release date is a bit vague, it sounds pretty unique, especially when you compare it to other modes.

What is Fortnite Comeback LTM?

According to leaker VastBlast on Twitter, the new mode is set to be available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads, meaning it’ll more than likely act like a similar to a regular battle royale mode, rather than a large scale assault like 50v50 Team Rumble or something like that.

Comeback players will have five lives/respawns that they’ll be able to utilize during their time on the island, so if you get taken out, you’ll be able to come right back. In addition, with every single respawn, your loot will increase in rarity. This is presumably done in order to give players an increasing chance of survival, since the higher rarities do more damage.

One final aspect mentioned is that players will be able to earn health by getting kills and opening supply drops. It’s unclear whether or not these will be the ONLY methods to earn kills, but it certainly seems like it.

When will Fortnite Comeback LTM be available?

Unfortunately, we have no idea when the Comeback LTM will be added to the game. While some outlets mentioned that it will arrive with the 15.40 update, it hasn’t appeared yet and we have no official confirmation of its release as of the time of this writing.

While the mode was datamined as a part of the 15.40 update, Air Royale is available right now, while Floor is Lava is coming in the next few days, so it’s possible that it ends up getting delayed past the update, possibly even to Season 6. Of course, this is all pure speculation and could still come very soon.