Final preview for ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime teases Ash’s return to Pallet town

The final preview trailer for the Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime teases the end of Ash’s journey as he returns home to Pallet town.

The Pokemon ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ anime miniseries is almost finished airing in Japan, which means Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon journey is almost at its end.

For those who haven’t been following along, the ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ miniseries has been full of fanservive for long-time anime fans, as Ash has reunited with past traveling companions like Misty and Brock as well as previous members of his team.

Article continues after ad

Now, fans were treated to the preview trailer for the final episode of the miniseries, which teased the end of Ash’s journey as he returns to Pallet Town and reunites with even more characters from the original seriers.

Final Pokemon anime preview teases the end of Ash’s journey

The official Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel released the preview on March 17, 2023. Although the trailer is only 30 seconds long, fans get to see plenty of interesting teases surrounding how Ash’s lengthy adventure will finally come to a close.

The preview begins with Ash and Pikachu taking shelter from the rain under a large tree, possibly during their journey back to Pallet Town.

Article continues after ad

The next clip shows the duo reuniting with Professor Oak at his Pokemon laboratory, where Ash happens upon a Bulbasaur and Squirtle who appear to be waiting for another young Pokemon trainer starting their Pokemon journey to claim one of them as their Starter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans also get a glimpse of Ash reuniting with a bunch of his team members from different regions, like Charizard, Bayleaf, Pignite, Bulbasaur and Quilava. There’s also a fun shot of all of the Flying-types that Ash has caught from different regions interacting with one another.

To cap off the trailer, fans get the reveal that Gary Oak, Ash’s long-time friend and rival, will make one final appearance in the anime alongside his grandfather. While Gary recently appeared in the Pokemon Journeys anime series, it’s nice to see ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ will close his Pokemon adventure as well.

Article continues after ad

While Team Rocket did not make an appearance during the preview, it wouldn’t be surprising if they appeared one final time as well, despite an earlier episode showing the villainous team go their separate ways.

All in all, it seems the final episode of the miniseries is shaping up to be a poetic way to conclude Ash’s journey once and for all, as he returns home for the final time.