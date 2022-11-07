Creative Pokemon Go player managed to catch Gimmighoul in its Crochet form

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

A Pokemon Go player shared how they managed to catch the new Gen 9 Ghost-type Gimmighoul in its crochet form.

On November 6, 2022, the Pokemon Company introduced Gimmighoul. This new Gen 9 Ghost-type started to appear in Pokemon Go following players around after they had spun a golden Pokestop.

Gimmighoul’s official reveal would show that the Pokemon has two forms. Its Chest Form is found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, while the Roaming Form can only be caught in Pokemon Go… but not quite yet.

The Pokemon Company would later inform the community that Gimmighoul can be obtained in Pokemon Go if the player links their account to their Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games. But this connectivity feature won’t be available until 2023.

Pokemon Go player catches Gimmighoul early

“Figured out how to catch Gimmighoul!” Reddit user Helmetbird posted to the r/pokemongo subreddit. Attached to the post was an image of a tupperware container on top of a small grey creature. Gimmighoul, but not in one of the two forms from the reveal.

Helmetbird would reveal in the comments that they had crocheted the tiny ghost using light gray yarn. One user was astonished by how quickly OP was able to whip up a crochet doll in such a short amount of time.

“Saw the trailer at noon, started work at 2 PM, took a cross-town trip to find black pipe cleaners at 5PM, break for dinner, and finished by 8PM! I got lucky in that gimmighoul is pretty simple shapes for crochet, so I didn’t have to do nearly as much testing and prototype work as usual,” Helmetbird responded.

While some players felt slighted after being teased by Gimmighoul only to be told it won’t release until next year, creativity is one-way trainers can catch this Pokemon early. Let’s just hope it doesn’t try and steal their pocket change.