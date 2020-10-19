Pokemon leak finally debunks mystery of "unfinished" Kalos region - Dexerto

The mystery of the unfinished story of Pokemon X and Y’s Kalos region has been discussed in the Pokemon community for years. Now a leak appears to have revealed the details, or lack thereof.

With Xerneas and Yveltal getting their own game in the form of Pokemon X and Y, it seemed strange Zygarde didn’t get the same treatment. At one point in time, it was almost a given that Pokemon Z would materialize. Of course, that never happened.

A leak has seemingly revealed that a sequel to the Gen 6 game was planned but ultimately canceled. The reason for this remains unknown.

It was initially posted on 4chan and picked up on by Lewtwo. “There were reservations in place for a second pair of games to be based in Kalos,” the PokeYoutuber shared on Twitter.

Interestingly, the code revealed apparent reservations for two new games. This suggests they could have been called Pokemon X2/Y2, much like Black 2 and White 2.

Kalos in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The unfinished nature of the game had trainers speculating for years as to when the story would be finished. It seemed to be all part of the Pokemon Company’s grand plan but it looks like fans of the franchise gave the creators too much credit for their forward-thinking.

With Pokemon Sword and Shield being based on the UK, and Kalos being France, it seemed believable that the two games would intertwine. That never happened in the initial release and has yet to happen in either of the released DLCs.

This leak doesn’t mean that the Pokemon Company doesn’t intend on finishing the story, but it does mean there’s a chance it will go down as one of Pokemon’s great mysteries. After all, just because they canceled plans for a Pokemon X and Y sequel, doesn’t mean they have no intention to use the story at some point in the future.

Given the leak though, that may be a little optimistic. It looks like the unusable Couriway Train Station and matching caves between Kalos and Galar were just a coincidence. Or were they?