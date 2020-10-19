 Pokemon leak finally debunks mystery of "unfinished" Kalos region - Dexerto
Pokemon leak finally debunks mystery of “unfinished” Kalos region

Published: 19/Oct/2020 20:06 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 21:30

by Paul Cot

The mystery of the unfinished story of Pokemon X and Y’s Kalos region has been discussed in the Pokemon community for years. Now a leak appears to have revealed the details, or lack thereof.

With Xerneas and Yveltal getting their own game in the form of Pokemon X and Y, it seemed strange Zygarde didn’t get the same treatment. At one point in time, it was almost a given that Pokemon Z would materialize. Of course, that never happened.

A leak has seemingly revealed that a sequel to the Gen 6 game was planned but ultimately canceled. The reason for this remains unknown.

It was initially posted on 4chan and picked up on by Lewtwo. “There were reservations in place for a second pair of games to be based in Kalos,” the PokeYoutuber shared on Twitter.

Interestingly, the code revealed apparent reservations for two new games. This suggests they could have been called Pokemon X2/Y2, much like Black 2 and White 2.

Pokemon X Y Unfinished
Pokemon Company
Pokemon X and Y never got the finish it deserved and now we know why…

Kalos in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The unfinished nature of the game had trainers speculating for years as to when the story would be finished. It seemed to be all part of the Pokemon Company’s grand plan but it looks like fans of the franchise gave the creators too much credit for their forward-thinking.

With Pokemon Sword and Shield being based on the UK, and Kalos being France, it seemed believable that the two games would intertwine. That never happened in the initial release and has yet to happen in either of the released DLCs.

This leak doesn’t mean that the Pokemon Company doesn’t intend on finishing the story, but it does mean there’s a chance it will go down as one of Pokemon’s great mysteries. After all, just because they canceled plans for a Pokemon X and Y sequel, doesn’t mean they have no intention to use the story at some point in the future.

Given the leak though, that may be a little optimistic. It looks like the unusable Couriway Train Station and matching caves between Kalos and Galar were just a coincidence. Or were they?

Pokemon Go Halloween update: Start date, Galar Region teasers, Runerigus

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:04 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 17:24

by David Purcell
Pokemon Halloween
Niantic / Pokemon

Pokemon Go

Excitement is building for Pokemon Go Halloween 2020, as Niantic have finally revealed the long awaited details for the event.

One thing is for certain, this year’s spooky season is going to be a little different for everyone.

We may not see as many children on the streets, or people dressed up to celebrate the holiday, but it’s really a time for developers of video games to push the boat out for those reasons.

If you weren’t expecting much from Pokemon Go this year, think again. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go August event
Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go last received its big update for the beginning of August. So, what’s next?

When is the Pokemon Go Halloween update coming out?

Pokemon Go always goes big for the Halloween event. This year, looks like it is no different.

Last year, developers kicked off proceedings on October 17. It starts a little later for 2020, on Friday, October 23. It will last for 10 days until Tuesday, November 3.

Pokemon Go Halloween teaser

On October 18, Pokemon Go on Twitter revealed a big teaser for the event.

Yamask, which evolves into Runerigus in the Galar Region, features in a short promo video, emerging from the smoke.

As suspected, it has now been confirmed that Galarian Yamask will feature. It will be part of the Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked. It isn’t clear whether this will be the only way to get it.

October Research Breakthrough encounter

Between October 1 and November 1, Shedninja will be available as the October Research Breakthrough encounter in Pokemon Go.

Shedninja Pokemon Go
Niantic
Shedinja features in the spooky month’s research encounter.

October Legendary Raid Boss schedule

Three Legendary Raid Bosses were confirmed for October, though some have already been and gone.

In a blog post, referencing further additions to the list, Niantic said: “Stay tuned for details about a special Raid Boss that’ll be available to challenge during our Halloween event! Each week in October, there’ll be a Raid Hour event on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time featuring that week’s Legendary Raid Boss in five-star raids.”

  • Zapdos in five-star raids: Friday, September 25 (1PM) to Friday, October 2 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7).
  • Moltres in five-star raids: Friday, October 2 (1PM) to Friday, October 9 (1PM. PDT (GMT −7).
  • Origin Form Girantina: Friday, October 9 (1PM) to Friday, October 23 (1PM PDT (GMT −7).

We now know that the next featured Raid Boss will be Darkrai. The Pitch-Black Pokemon will presumably feature for the entirety of the event.

There had been speculation that the ‘special’ Raid Boss would be something more exciting, such as Galarian forms of the Kanto birds. This hasn’t materialized, though.

Of course, the annual Halloween event will have plenty of other things to look forward to as well:

  • Ghost-type Pokemon featuring more frequently in the wild, Raids and hatching in eggs
  • Gengar and Sableye wearing costumes
  • Spiritomb can be encountered in certain Field Research Tasks and in Special Research – you can even find its Shiny form if you’re really lucky
  • Take a snapshot for a ‘spooky’ surprise
  • 2x Transfer Candy and 2x Catch Candy