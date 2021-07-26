Best Pokemon for the Ultra League Remix in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Ultra League Remix is a brand new take on a familiar challenge in the Go Battle League, meaning Trainers will have to rethink their usual strategy in order to rise to the top of the ranks.

As the Ultra League once again comes back into rotation in Season 8 of the Pokemon Go Battle League, it brings along a new addition called the Ultra League Remix. With this, it’s not just the 2,500 CP cap you’ll have to worry about.

The biggest rule of the Ultra League Remix is that the 20 most used Pokemon among Ace-rank Trainers and above in the traditional Ultra League will not be allowed. This eliminates many popular choices like Registeel and Cresselia.

Advertisement

With so many restrictions in place, even the most experienced Trainers might struggle to figure out which Pokemon to take into battle, so we’ve put together a ‘best team’ and a list of recommendations for you to try out.

Best team for the Ultra League Remix

For the best chance at success in the Ultra League Remix, we’d recommend a team consisting of Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, and Gengar, as this will give you great coverage against some of the most common opponents you’ll face.

As with any league or cup in the Go Battle League, it’s pretty much impossible to say what the absolute ‘best’ team is as this can change depending on the Pokemon you’re up against, and you’ll never know that until you begin a battle.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule

Still, there are a few standouts who can perform well in most situations. Many of these require XL Candy to reach their full potential, but not everyone has reached that point yet, so we’ve included a mix of the best XL and non-XL Pokemon below.

Best Pokemon for the Ultra League Remix

Galarian Stunfisk (XL)

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Rock Slide and Earthquake Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon

Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Water, Ground, and Fighting

Galarian Stunfisk has always been a standout in the Great League meta, and now it gets a chance to shine in the Ultra League Remix, too. With the assistance of XL Candy, it can reach 2445 CP, which is just under the cap required to enter.

Mud Shot is the best Fast Move to use with Galarian Stunfisk, as its fast energy gain will help you save up for some powerful Charged Moves: Rock Slide provides some extra coverage while Earthquake deals massive damage.

Advertisement

Deoxys Defense Forme (XL)

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Psycho Boost and Rock Slide

Psycho Boost and Rock Slide Resistances: Fighting and Psychic

Fighting and Psychic Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Deoxys Defense Forme recently returned to Raids after a two-year absence, making it a lot more accessible than it once was. Now, the Ultra League Remix is the perfect time to put the Mythical Pokemon to good use if you have enough XL Candy.

You’ll want the powerful Counter as your Fast Move, then Psycho Boost and Rock Slide as your Charged Moves. This combination gives Deoxys three attack types, including a Fighting-type move without the weaknesses of being a fighter.

Jellicent (XL)

Fast Move: Hex

Hex Charged Moves: Bubble Beam and Shadow Ball

Bubble Beam and Shadow Ball Resistances: Normal, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Steel, Water, Fire, and Ice

Normal, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Steel, Water, Fire, and Ice Weaknesses: Grass, Dark, Ghost, and Electric

One of Jellicent’s biggest strengths is its ability to take down Galarian Stunfisk, which is arguably the biggest competitor in the Ultra League Remix. It can also put up a good fight against other favorites like Mewtwo, Machamp, and Giratina.

Advertisement

Hex has faster energy gain than Bubble, so go with that for your Fast Move. Then, for Charged Moves, Bubble Beam is a low-cost choice to wear your opponent’s shields down before dealing massive STAB damage with Shadow Ball.

Regirock

Fast Move: Lock On

Lock On Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Focus Blast

Stone Edge and Focus Blast Resistances: Normal, Poison, Flying, and Fire

Normal, Poison, Flying, and Fire Weaknesses: Steel, Ground, Fighting, Water, and Grass

Now for a Pokemon that doesn’t need XL Candy: the Legendary titan Regirock. While it’s previously been inferior to its titan sibling Registeel in the Ultra League meta, it gets a chance to show off in the Remix, where Registeel is banned.

Lock On has the best energy generation of any Fast Move in Go, so that’s an obvious choice. With all that energy, you’ll be able to unleash two powerful Charged Moves: Stone Edge and Focus Blast, with the latter giving you coverage against Steel-types like Steelix.

Advertisement

Gengar

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball

Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball Resistances: Fighting, Normal, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy

Fighting, Normal, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy Weaknesses: Dark, Ground, Ghost, and Psychic

As far as Ghost-types go, Gengar is arguably the supreme in the Ultra League Remix. It can take down fellow high-tier ghosts Giratina, Jellicent, and Drifblim, and has a huge resistance to Fighting-types like Machamp. Just watch out for Galarian Stunfisk and Mewtwo.

When it comes to Gengar’s moveset, you’ll want Shadow Ball as a Fast Move for high damage and energy gain. The low-cost Shadow Punch is the ideal Charged Move, but if you don’t have an Elite TM to get that then Shadow Ball and Focus Blast will suffice.

Machamp

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Cross Chop and Rock Slide

Cross Chop and Rock Slide Resistances: Bug, Rock, and Dark

Bug, Rock, and Dark Weaknesses: Fairy, Flying, and Psychic

One of the most accessible Pokemon for the Ultra League Remix is Machamp, which is the best non-XL Fighting-type you’ll find. Shadow is preferable, but a standard Machamp will also perform very well here.

As we mentioned before, Counter is one of the best Fast Moves in Go, so choose that. Cross Chop is a Charged Move that has STAB and can be spammed, while Rock Slide gives coverage against one of Machamp’s weaknesses, Flying-types.

Pokemon Go Ultra League Remix ban list

The following 20 Pokemon cannot be used in the Ultra League Remix:

Venusaur

Charizard

Clefable

Poliwrath

Alolan Muk

Gyarados

Lapras

Articuno

Umbreon

Scizor

Swampert

Registeel

Empoleon

Togekiss

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Escavalier

Talonflame

Melmetal

Obstagoon

Some of the most powerful Pokemon have been banned, so Trainers are going to have to think outside the box for the Ultra League Remix. Take a look at our suggestions above, though, and you should have a good shot at victory.

Pokemon Go Ultra League Remix date & time

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s Ultra League Remix will begin on Monday, July 26, at 1PM PDT (4PM EST/ 9PM BST/ 10PM CEST) and run until Monday, August 9, at 1PM PDT.

That’s it for our Ultra League Remix recommendations. Good luck in those battles, Trainers! To prepare for the next big challenge, check out the Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8 schedule here.