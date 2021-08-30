Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9: Schedule, rewards & move changes

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 8 has arrived! As well as a new schedule of leagues and cups like the Little Jungle Cup, there are some great rewards and important move changes you need to know about.

The Go Battle League is the perfect place for Trainers to test their might against other players around the world. There have been multiple seasons, with each one introducing new ways to battle and offering exciting rewards like rare Pokemon encounters and avatar items.

Coinciding with the Season of Mischief, Niantic have officially announced the launch of Go Battle League Season 9, which kicks off on August 30, 2021, at 1PM PDT and brings with it two unique cups: the Little Jungle Cup and the Halloween Cup.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Season 9 of the Pokemon Go Battle League, including the rewards you can earn and the move changes that could affect the way you play going forward.

Contents

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9 schedule

As well as the usual Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, there will be two new cups called the Little Jungle Cup and the Halloween Cup taking place during Season 9 of the Go Battle League.

You can see the full Go Battle League Season 9 schedule below:

August 30 – September 13: Great League & Great League Remix

Great League & Great League Remix September 13 – September 27: Ultra League & Ultra League Remix

Ultra League & Ultra League Remix September 27 – October 11: Master League, Master League Classic & Little Jungle Cup

Master League, Master League Classic & Little Jungle Cup October 11 – October 25: Great League & Halloween Cup (begins October 15)

Great League & Halloween Cup (begins October 15) October 25 – November 8: Ultra League & Ultra League Premier Classic

Ultra League & Ultra League Premier Classic November 8 – November 22: Master League, Master League Classic & Player’s Choice

Master League, Master League Classic & Player’s Choice November 22 – November 29: Great League, Ultra League & Master League

The Player’s Choice Cup, which will take place from November 8 to November 22, will be a special cup chosen by players in a poll on the Pokemon Go Twitter at some point during Season 9.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9 rewards

As Trainers rise through the ranks of the Go Battle League, they can earn various Pokemon encounters, avatar items, and TMs. Here are all of the rewards on offer in Season 9:

Rank 1: Charizard encounter

Charizard encounter Rank 1 and up: Charmeleon, Nidorina, Hypno, Sableye, Gothita & Solosis

Charmeleon, Nidorina, Hypno, Sableye, Gothita & Solosis Rank 3: Pikachu Libre avatar items

Pikachu Libre avatar items Rank 6: Mienfoo

Mienfoo Rank 11 and up: Rhydon, Drifblim, Seismitoad, Male Frillish, Litwick & previous encounters

Rhydon, Drifblim, Seismitoad, Male Frillish, Litwick & previous encounters Rank 16 and up: Snorlax, Scraggy, Rufflet & previous encounters

Snorlax, Scraggy, Rufflet & previous encounters Rank 19: Elite Charged TM & Elite Fast TM at the end of the season

Elite Charged TM & Elite Fast TM at the end of the season Rank 20: Legendary that’s currently in 5-Star Raids

Legendary that’s currently in 5-Star Raids Ace rank: Reigning Champion Sport Glove

Reigning Champion Sport Glove Veteran rank: Noibat & Leon’s Look Sport Cap

Noibat & Leon’s Look Sport Cap Expert rank: Deino & Reigning Champion Sport Shorts

Deino & Reigning Champion Sport Shorts Legend rank: Pikachu Libre, Reigning Champion Sport Top & Leon’s iconic pose

Little Jungle Cup rules explained

The Little Jungle Cup is a brand new addition to the Pokemon Go Battle League that puts a twist on the Little Cup.

As well as Pokemon needing to be below the tiny 500 CP limit, they must also be Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type to enter.

Unlike the Little Cup, Pokemon do not need to be able to evolve to take part. Shuckle and Smeargle are not permitted to enter.

Advertisement

Halloween Cup rules explained

The Halloween Cup makes its return in the Pokemon Go Battle League this year, running from October 15 until November 2.

As you’d expect, there are a unique set of restrictions for this spooky cup. Only Poison, Bug, Ghost, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokemon will be allowed to enter, and they must be below the 1,500 CP limit.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9 move changes

There have been several nerfs and buffs to moves used during Trainer battles to help level the playing field. Here are all the attack changes in Pokemon Go Battle League Season 9:

Weather Ball: 60 damage reduced to 55 damage.

60 damage reduced to 55 damage. Crunch: Now has a chance of lowering the opposing Pokemon’s Defense.

Now has a chance of lowering the opposing Pokemon’s Defense. Zap Cannon: Now guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Attack.

Now guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokemon’s Attack. Scald: Energy cost decreased and a chance of lowering the opposing Pokemon’s Attack.

Energy cost decreased and a chance of lowering the opposing Pokemon’s Attack. Feather Dance: Energy cost increased.

Energy cost increased. Megahorn: 100 damage increased to 110 damage.

In addition, Nidoking can now learn Sand Tomb, Poliwrath can learn Scald, Heracross can learn Rock Blast, Manectric can learn Thunder Fang and Overheat, Castform (Normal Form) can learn Weather Ball, and Cofagrigus can learn Shadow Claw.

Advertisement

Weather Ball is a new, low energy cost Normal-type move that deals 55 damage in Trainer Battles, Gyms, and Raids.

That’s everything you need to know about Go Battle League Season 9! For more tips to become the ultimate Trainer, check out our Pokemon Go guides below:

Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses | Best attackers and defenders in Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop items list, prices, box changes | CP v IP differences explained | Types explained | What are Strange Eggs in Pokemon Go?