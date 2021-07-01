Pokemon Go Deoxys Defense Forme Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & 5 Star Raid tips

After two years away from Pokemon GO, Deoxys Defense Forme is finally returning to 5-Star Raids! Trainers will no doubt be excited to add this PvP star to their team.

Niantic promised that the Season of Discovery would be an exciting event for Trainers, and they’ve stayed true to their word with some incredible ‘mon like Regigigas and Mewtwo appearing in 5-Star Raids so far.

One of the most exciting additions, though, is the return of Deoxys in its Defense Forme. This powerful Mythical creature is well-known to be one of the best fighters in both the Great League and Master League.

Getting your hands on a Deoxys Defense Forme won’t be easy, but we’ve put together a guide to give you the best chance at victory.

Contents

Deoxys Defense Forme weaknesses Pokemon Go

Deoxys Defense Forme is a Psychic-type, meaning it’s weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. Trainers should focus on hitting Deoxys hard with their strongest Pokemon of these types.

We’ve put together some of the best counters and movesets to take advantage of these weaknesses below.

Deoxys Defense Forme counters Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl Foul Play Mewtwo Psycho Cut Shadow Ball Tyranitar Bite Crunch Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Pinsir Fury Cutter X-Scissor

Deoxys Defense Forme moveset Pokemon Go

Deoxys Defense Forme is capable of performing five moves, ranging from Psychic to Fighting to Electric and Rock-type. These are listed below:

Zen Headbutt (Fast)

Counter (Fast)

Psycho Boost (Charged)

Rock Slide (Charged)

Thunderbolt (Charged)

How to catch Deoxys Defense Forme in Pokemon Go

Deoxys Defense Forme will be available to encounter in Pokemon Go from Thursday, July 1, at 8PM until Friday, July 16, at 10AM.

The only way to catch Deoxys is to defeat it in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Raid Boss details

Deoxys Defense Forme will appear exclusively in 5-Star Raids and has a Boss CP of 36,170 which means it will be a formidable opponent to defeat.

As a result, it’s recommended that you take it on with at least 4 or 5 other Trainers.

Deoxys Defense Forme CP Range

Deoxys Defense Forme can be caught with a CP between 1,228 and 1,299. With a weather boost (Windy), it can be caught with a CP between 1,535 and 1,624.

Is Shiny Deoxys in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Shiny Deoxys Defense Forme is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

Shiny variations of Legendary and Mythical creatures typically get added during a special event, so it’s likely we’ll have to wait a while to see the Shiny version of Deoxys Defense Forme in Go.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating and catching Deoxys Defense Forme. If you’re looking to become the ultimate Pokemon Go master, check out our guides:

