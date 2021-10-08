All Sylveon nerfs in Pokemon Unite update 1.2.1.6 balance patch

Pokemon Unite patch 1.2.1.6 has arrived, and it’s nerfing the popular fighter Sylveon just days after it debuted. Here are the patch notes and the moves that have been affected.

There have been loads of small patches for Pokemon Unite since it was first released on Switch back in July, as creators Nintendo and TiMi Studio attempt to balance out all of the iconic fighters on offer.

Sylveon may have only been in Pokemon Unite for a few days, but the beloved Fairy-type Eeveelution is already being subjected to nerfs after complaints from many players that it’s too overpowered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.6 balance patch, which went live on October 8, 2021, at 12am PDT, and how it will affect Sylveon in the MOBA title.

How Sylveon has been nerfed in Pokemon Unite patch 1.2.1.6

Here are all of the changes introduced in the Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.6 balance patch:

Sylveon’s Hyper Voice: Damage dealt decreased.

Sylveon’s Mystical Fire: Damage dealt decreased.

General bug fixes.

These nerfs are quite significant, as pre-patch Hyper Voice would deal 824 max damage per hit, and post-patch it now deals 662 max damage per hit. This means potential total damage is 4,825 instead of 6,006.

As for Mystical Fire, the first hit has been reduced from 1,651 to 1,049 damage, and subsequent hits have been nerfed too. This means the potential overall damage has been reduced from 3,346 to 2,126.

That’s it for the 1.2.1.6 patch notes. As you can see, there aren’t many changes, but these nerfs will definitely have an impact on those who use Sylveon as their main Pokemon and those fighting against it.

If you’ve not had a chance to try out Sylveon since it was introduced on October 5, you can purchase a license for it from the Pokemon Unite store for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems.

And if you’re looking to master Sylveon, we’ve got a best build guide that will help you maximize the Fairy-type Attacker’s powers on the battlefield.