All buffs and nerfs from Pokemon Unite August 18 update: Snorlax, Garchomp, Cramorant

Pokemon Unite’s latest update for August 2021 is finally here, bringing with it a whole host of new Pokemon buffs and nerfs.

Every Pokemon Unite update brings something different to the table, and this week’s patch has brought a lot of changes to the game’s roster. While the latest changes have mainly removed several bugs, there are also a variety of damage changes to look out for.

The most notable additions are the adjustments to Snorlax‘s healing and Greninja‘s ability cooldowns. Whether you’re looking to see if your main ‘mon has been nerfed or just wish to see which creatures received a buff, then you’ll want to check out all the notes below.

All Pokemon Unite nerfs and buffs

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning:

Bug Fixes

Aurora Veil:

Bug Fixes

Crustle

Stealth Rock:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Rock Tomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.



Cinderace

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Garchomp

Movement speed changed.

Bulldoze:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Dragon Rush:

Cooldown reduced.

Slowbro

Surf:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Scald: Bug Fixes

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Snorlax

Heavy Slam:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Block:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Flail:

Move Upgrade

Unite Move: Power Nap

HP restoration decreased.

Greninja

Smokescreen:

Move Downgrade

Cooldown lengthened.

Water Shuriken:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Double Team:

Cooldown reduced.

Wigglytuff

Unite Move: Starlight Recital

Bug Fixes

Wild Pokémon

Avalugg

Stat Decrease

All Pokemon Unite Battle Item changes

Battle Items are incredibly important in Pokemon Unite, especially if you wish to maximize your damage or survivability on the battlefield. However, a number of items have been overperforming and underperforming in certain areas.

Fortunately, the latest changes should help address some of these issues. You’ll definitely want to switch up your items now that a number of them have seen substantial state increases.

Eject Button

Stat Decreases

Goal-Getter

Stat Increases

Fluffy Tail

Stat Increases

X Attack

Stat Increases

So, there you have it – that’s all of the buffs and nerfs that have been introduced to Pokemon Unite in the latest update. Make sure you check out our Pokemon Unite hub for all the latest monster guides and news.