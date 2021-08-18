All buffs and nerfs from Pokemon Unite August 18 update: Snorlax, Garchomp, Cramorant

Pokemon Unite’s latest update for August 2021 is finally here, bringing with it a whole host of new Pokemon buffs and nerfs.
Every Pokemon Unite update brings something different to the table, and this week’s patch has brought a lot of changes to the game’s roster. While the latest changes have mainly removed several bugs, there are also a variety of damage changes to look out for.
The most notable additions are the adjustments to Snorlax‘s healing and Greninja‘s ability cooldowns. Whether you’re looking to see if your main ‘mon has been nerfed or just wish to see which creatures received a buff, then you’ll want to check out all the notes below.
Advertisement
All Pokemon Unite nerfs and buffs
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning:
- Bug Fixes
Aurora Veil:
- Bug Fixes
Crustle
Stealth Rock:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Rock Tomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Cinderace
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Garchomp
- Movement speed changed.
Bulldoze:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Dragon Rush:
- Cooldown reduced.
Slowbro
Surf:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Scald: Bug Fixes
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Snorlax
Heavy Slam:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Block:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Flail:
- Move Upgrade
Unite Move: Power Nap
- HP restoration decreased.
Greninja
Smokescreen:
- Move Downgrade
- Cooldown lengthened.
Water Shuriken:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Double Team:
- Cooldown reduced.
Wigglytuff
Unite Move: Starlight Recital
- Bug Fixes
Cinderace
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning:
- Bug Fixes
Aurora Veil:
- Bug Fixes
Gardevoir
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Psychic:
- Bug Fixes
Cramorant
Hurricane:
- Bug Fixes
Wild Pokémon
Avalugg
- Stat Decrease
All Pokemon Unite Battle Item changes
Battle Items are incredibly important in Pokemon Unite, especially if you wish to maximize your damage or survivability on the battlefield. However, a number of items have been overperforming and underperforming in certain areas.
Read More: Pokemon Unite Slowbro mains divided over confusing ability nerf
Fortunately, the latest changes should help address some of these issues. You’ll definitely want to switch up your items now that a number of them have seen substantial state increases.
Advertisement
Eject Button
- Stat Decreases
Goal-Getter
- Stat Increases
Fluffy Tail
- Stat Increases
X Attack
- Stat Increases
So, there you have it – that’s all of the buffs and nerfs that have been introduced to Pokemon Unite in the latest update. Make sure you check out our Pokemon Unite hub for all the latest monster guides and news.