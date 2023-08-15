Ace Spec cards are set to return to the Pokemon TCG very soon, so you might be wondering what they are and what their history is. We’ve got the answers you need.

There have been loads of unique mechanics introduced to the Pokemon TCG over the years, from Pokemon G-X cards to V-Union cards, but one that has often been forgotten is the Ace Spec card.

It’s been a decade since they last appeared in the Pokemon TCG, but Ace Spec cards will soon be making a surprise return to the trading card game – so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

What are Ace Spec cards in the Pokemon TCG?

Ace Spec cards are powerful Trainer / Item cards that can give you a huge advantage in battle, with the main drawback being that you can only have a single Ace Spec card in your deck.

These cards made their debut in the Black & White: Boundaries Crossed expansion back in November 2012, with their final appearance being in the Black & White: Plasma Blast expansion in August 2013.

Because they were only around for a short amount of time, there are just 13 English-language Ace Spec cards in the history of the Pokemon TCG – although this number is set to change very soon…

When are Ace Spec cards returning to the Pokemon TCG?

During the 2023 Pokemon World Championships closing ceremony, it was revealed that Ace Spec cards will be returning at some point in 2024. This is over a decade since their last appearance in the TCG.

There’s no exact release date for the new Ace Spec cards yet, but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as that gets announced.

All previous Ace Spec cards in the Pokemon TCG

Here are all of the Ace Spec cards that have been released in the past.

Name Card Image Set Computer Search Boundaries Crossed Crystal Edge Boundaries Crossed Crystal Wall Boundaries Crossed Gold Potion Boundaries Crossed Dowsing Machine Plasma Storm Scramble Switch Plasma Storm Victory Piece Plasma Storm Life Dew Plasma Freeze Rock Guard Plasma Freeze G Booster Plasma Blast G Scope Plasma Blast Master Ball Plasma Blast Scoop Up Cyclone Plasma Blast

With Ace Spec cards set to be reintroduced to the Pokemon TCG in 2024, it will be interesting to see if they become a long-term feature or if they disappear shortly after like they did previously.

