5 important things we now know about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

A new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl was revealed during the Pokemon Presents Nintendo Direct on August 18. While it showed off some new features, there are some things you missed.

The hype is real – we finally got to see more details on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Not only have the graphics been upgraded, but we also got a proper glimpse at the world, Cyrus(!), and other amazing features.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have a way of being sneaky, though, as they always hide things for Trainers to find in plain sight. Sometimes they don’t even mention important details at all, instead opting to slyly update their website instead. Here are five things we now know about the Gen IV remakes.

Manaphy Egg in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Diamond & Pearl, you could only get Mythical ‘mon Manaphy by owning a copy of Pokemon Ranger and two Nintendo DS consoles, which would let you redeem its Egg – total pain in the butt. The remakes have changed that, though, giving the Water-type away for free to all players.

However, there is a catch. You HAVE to redeem it by February 21, 2022, or you’ll be locked out of getting the Egg for good.

Trainers will also be able to breed Manaphy with a Ditto at the Nursery in Solaceon Town to get Phione. For more details on how to obtain the Mythicals, check out our guide.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl character skin tones

In a move we absolutely LOVE to see, the Diamond & Pearl remakes are allowing Trainers to pick their skin tone, eye color, and hair color from a list of preset models.

There are four different options to choose from for both masculine and feminine-presenting characters, meaning there should be something for everyone here.

Although it’s not complete customization, it’s definitely a step towards being more inclusive.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl version exclusives

While it was obvious that there will be version exclusives in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, The Pokemon Company and ILCA has stayed tight-lipped about whether they’ll be the same as the original or if they’ll be switched around a bit.

Until now, that is. On the official website for the game, the developer posted new details about the exclusives, including Cranidos and Stunky for Diamond and Shieldon and Glameow for Pearl.

It’s unclear whether they’ll add new exclusives or just stick to the originals. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl could get National Pokedex

One of the main questions fans have had since the remakes were announced is “Will they have the National Pokedex?” and The Pokemon Company may have just answered it.

In the August 18 trailer, Bidoof’s summary screen was briefly shown and if you look closely, it lists its National Dex number – #399 – which raises eyebrows considering it probably wouldn’t have that if it was just a Regional Pokedex.

That said, though, the games COULD have the National Dex but only for every Pokemon up to Gen 4. Or perhaps it really will be limited and it’s just listed weird. But one thing’s for sure – fans want all 898 ‘mon.

The Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Game Corner is gone

Lastly, press F to pay respects for the Game Corner. In the Pokemon Presents trailer, the infamous gambling arcade in Veilstone City is no more, replaced by the Metronome Style Shop.

It was rumored that the Veilstone Game Corner would be axed after fans realized the Europe PEGI rating was a 7. The 3DS re-releases of Gen I and II were rated 12 because they had casinos in. Turns out they were right on the money.

It’s not all bad, though. We do get amazing clothing options, so it all balances out.