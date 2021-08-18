Pokemon fans are terrified by Ursaring in new Pokemon Legends Arceus trailer

There are some terrifying creatures in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but it’s Ursaring in particular that’s left gamers terrified after a new trailer for the game was released.

During the Pokemon Presents broadcast on August 18, Nintendo showed off loads of footage from the upcoming open-world title Legends: Arceus, including the big reveal of new Hisuian forms and evolutions like Basculegion.

But it’s an existing ‘mon that really stole the spotlight. After revealing that some creatures in the wild will directly attack Trainers, not just their companions, a clip showcased Ursaring charging at the player with devilish red eyes.

Obsessed with this clip of Ursaring rushing to fuck up the player pic.twitter.com/bvSkwoMMMC — फ़ैलकूपा🌈 (@FalKoopa_) August 18, 2021

Well, this is a little bit terrifying 😅#PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/3tOiH9zoUV — Pokémon News (@TrainerINTEL) August 18, 2021

It appears that these Pokemon with red eyes will act as ‘boss fights’ of sorts, and they’re already terrifying fans with the prospect of going up against them when the game launches next January.

“When the Ursaring charged the protagonist… I felt genuine fear in my heart,” wrote one player. Another added: “Ursaring running at the player during the Pokemon Presents trailer actually shook me up a bit.”

They warned us that the tall grass was dangerous. We should have listened. pic.twitter.com/bSjCt5FSs1 — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) August 18, 2021

When the Ursaring charged the protagonist in the Pokémon Legends trailer, I felt genuine fear in my heart #PokemonLegendsArceus — Odd Hour (@OddHourNYC) August 18, 2021

Ursaring running at the player during the #PokemonPresents trailer actually shook me up a bit — Barrett (@BarrettC9Twitch) August 18, 2021

Other fans used the moment to share memes about Ursaring’s appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

me after trying to throw hands with an Ursaring in pokemon arceus pic.twitter.com/RJBetVBkhO — Zee (@Blun_Z) August 18, 2021

Me fighting Ursaring after all my Pokemon fainted pic.twitter.com/rwuinUselh — Stoner 🦋 (@stonerthegoat) August 18, 2021

Not everyone was scared off by the encounter with Ursaring, though. One Pokemon fan tweeted: “I, for one, cannot wait to nearly get mauled to death by an Ursaring while exploring the world in this game.”

Each to their own!

i, for one, cannot wait to nearly get mauled to death by an ursaring while exploring the world in this game — eno (@enosetc) August 18, 2021

Pokemon Legends Arceus full trailer

Ursaring won’t be the only ‘boss’ fight in Legends: Arceus, as the new trailer above also shows Luxray and Gyarados with glowing red eyes, suggesting they’ll be launching their own terrifying attacks on players.

If you’re as excited as we are to step into the Hisui region, check out everything we know about Pokemon Legends: Arceus so far, as well as our roundup of all the new Pokemon you’ll be able to encounter.