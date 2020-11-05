 Mega Evolutions have proven unpopular with Pokemon Go trainers - Dexerto
Mega Evolutions have proven unpopular with Pokemon Go trainers

Published: 5/Nov/2020 3:17

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Mega Evolution was much hyped before finally being added to Pokemon Go but some curious statistics have revealed just how unpopular it actually is.

The concept of Mega Evolution was first introduced in generation 6. Interestingly this was just less than three years before Pokemon Go released.

However, it took more than three years of Pokemon Go’s existence before it finally came to the mobile game. Its addition was a heavily promoted event with the expectation that trainers would be thrilled to have the ability to Mega Evolve their ‘mons.

Mega Charizard Pokemon Go
@PokemonGoApp
Mega Charizard X (and Y) are one of several Mega Evolutions now in Pokemon Go…

24% of trainers have never used Mega Evolution

The excitement was seemingly there shortly before and after it released but these interesting results suggests otherwise. One Pokemon Go player, carllyq, conducted a poll asking “How many times have you Mega Evolved?”

5,300 responded and the results were as follows:

  • 0 times – 24%
  • 1 to 2 times – 58%
  • 3 to 8 times – 16%
  • 9 to 20 times – 2%
  • 21 to 50 times – 0.1%
  • 50 or more times – 0.1%

The key takeaways from this are nearly a quarter of Pokemon Go trainers have never before bothered to Mega Evolve one of their Pokemon. This is made all the more surprising considering the poll was conducted on the Silph Road Reddit page, a place where a more hardcore contingent of trainers congregate.

The majority of trainers have used Mega Evolution once or twice. More than 80% have done it twice or less.

If Niantic wanted trainers to use the feature frequently then their plan didn’t work. Approximately 1 in 50 respondents have used it more than 9 times.

Now, it should be noted that a lot of trainers don’t play Pokemon Go for the battling element which essentially makes Mega Evolution irrelevant to them. On top of that performing a Mega Evolution isn’t a cheap and quick task. It requires Mega Energy which is primarily harvested from specific Raid Battles.

Nevertheless, it is fascinating that such a hugely touted addition Pokemon Go, with genuine excitement behind it, looks to be an after-thought now. One reason for this could be many trainers considered the implementation of Mega Evolution to have many problems.

We’ll have to wait and see whether any changes for it materialize over time. As of now though, Mega Evolution isn’t something too many trainers worry about.

Published: 5/Nov/2020 1:58

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward

Warzone players have discovered a game-breaking exploit that allows them to glitch out of the map and shoot through walls thanks to the new subway system.

One of the latest additions to Verdansk is the subway system. Introduced in Season 6, the new public transport system lets players jump from one location to another in the blink of an eye. However, it’s also letting players break the game.

Instead of hopping onto a train and traveling to a new area, there’s a surprising bug if you avoid the trains altogether. If you drop onto the train tracks and head towards the fog, you’ll notice something out of the ordinary.

An invisible wall will try to block you from pushing up too far at most stations. The subway station at Barakett Promenade East is a different story though. 

Warzone subway station
Infinity Ward
The new subway stations in Warzone are allowing players to glitch out of the map.

Since the train tracks are layered with an electric trap, you’ll need to head to the end of the station. Vaulting over the nearby ‘Do Not Enter’ sign won’t actually give you an ‘Out of Bounds’ warning as usual.

Instead, you’ll be able to roam this new space without fear of being wiped out. If you push down to the very end of the tracks at Barakett Promenade East, you’ll run straight through the fog and into a solid wall. Walking into this wall acts like Platform 9¾ from Harry Potter. Walk into it and you’ll be transported to a new world underneath Verdansk.

From here, you’ll be able to see just about everything, shoot nearby enemies, and be invincible the entire time. It’s a clearly game-breaking exploit that’s sure to be patched out soon enough. For the time being, however, Infinity Ward is yet to address the issue.

There’s no telling if this exploit works across all modes either. It was tested in the Warzone Rumble playlist. Though there’s a chance players could use it to their advantage in regular modes as well, so be extra cautious in this area.

Unlike other glitches that allowed players through the map in previous updates, this one lets you move around a surprising amount. You can essentially explore the map from a whole new perspective.

Be on the lookout for players trying to sneak out of Barakett Promenade East through the subway system. It’s sure to be a hot drop until this problem is resolved.