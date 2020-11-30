Pokemon Go teaser trailer reveals new raid boss is coming soon - Dexerto

Niantic posted a series of teaser trailers on social media, which strongly hinted a new Pokémon Go raid boss is coming soon, and players have more or less figured out what it might be.

Pokemon Go is still jam-packed with things to do after all these years. However, Pokemon Go players love teaming up and taking on raid bosses. It’s one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences in the game.

A limited number of Pokemon can be raid bosses at any given time, and the roster is always changing. It helps keep the battles fresh and gives Pokemon Go players something to look forward to.

In their typical playful fashion, Niantic has been dropping a series of hints for an upcoming raid boss on social media, and it’s generated a lot of hype. Here’s everything we know so far, including a dead giveaway.

Niantic released the first teaser trailer on November 29. “Ah, what’s this? We’ve just received a message,” they wrote. “Stay tuned as we investigate.”

The 20-second clip shows a raid boss icon sitting on top of a platform. It also started a six-hour countdown timer.

Ah, what’s this? We’ve just received a message. Stay tuned as we investigate. #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/E8HaKRgcW6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2020

No less than six hours later, they posted a second clip. This one had a pink egg in place of the raid boss icon, which is the color that hatches into a Tier 1 raid boss. It also started a new 44-hour countdown timer.

“Another incoming message!” they wrote. “Trainers, it looks like we’ve stumbled upon some mysterious Raid Eggs. Can you help us make sense of all this?” It didn’t take the Pokemon Go community long to figure something out.

Another incoming message! Trainers, it looks like we've stumbled upon some mysterious Raid Eggs. Can you help us make sense of all this? #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/NK1SmLrRwD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2020

Pokemon Go players believe the clip is alluding to a one-star raid boss hatching from an egg mentioned in a previous blog post. They also guessed it could hatch into Kecleon, Scatterbug, or Rotoms.

However, Niantic released a third teaser several hours later. It contained the biggest hint yet and more or less confirmed what the raid boss will be. “Just in—a new message. What do you think it means?” they wrote.

Just in—a new message. What do you think it means? #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/Z3yzuIzsz7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2020

The third clip looks similar to the second one. However, it now includes a small airplane flying around in the background with a flag attached.

The flag has the number 677 written on it, which also happens to be the Pokédex number for Espurr, a Psychic Pokemon from Generation 6.

It’s a strong indication Espurr will be the next raid boss. Still, Pokemon Go fans are eagerly awaiting the next hint, which will probably confirm it once and for all.