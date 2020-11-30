 Pokemon Go teaser trailer reveals new raid boss is coming soon - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go teaser trailer reveals new raid boss is coming soon

Published: 30/Nov/2020 1:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go Raid Boss Leak
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic posted a series of teaser trailers on social media, which strongly hinted a new Pokémon Go raid boss is coming soon, and players have more or less figured out what it might be.

Pokemon Go is still jam-packed with things to do after all these years. However, Pokemon Go players love teaming up and taking on raid bosses. It’s one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences in the game.

A limited number of Pokemon can be raid bosses at any given time, and the roster is always changing. It helps keep the battles fresh and gives Pokemon Go players something to look forward to.

In their typical playful fashion, Niantic has been dropping a series of hints for an upcoming raid boss on social media, and it’s generated a lot of hype. Here’s everything we know so far, including a dead giveaway.

Pokemon Go Raid Boss Leak
Niantic
Pokemon Go raids allow players to test their mettle against some extremely powerful Pokemon.

Niantic released the first teaser trailer on November 29. “Ah, what’s this? We’ve just received a message,” they wrote. “Stay tuned as we investigate.”

The 20-second clip shows a raid boss icon sitting on top of a platform. It also started a six-hour countdown timer.

No less than six hours later, they posted a second clip. This one had a pink egg in place of the raid boss icon, which is the color that hatches into a Tier 1 raid boss. It also started a new 44-hour countdown timer.

“Another incoming message!” they wrote. “Trainers, it looks like we’ve stumbled upon some mysterious Raid Eggs. Can you help us make sense of all this?” It didn’t take the Pokemon Go community long to figure something out.

Pokemon Go players believe the clip is alluding to a one-star raid boss hatching from an egg mentioned in a previous blog post. They also guessed it could hatch into Kecleon, Scatterbug, or Rotoms.

However, Niantic released a third teaser several hours later. It contained the biggest hint yet and more or less confirmed what the raid boss will be. “Just in—a new message. What do you think it means?” they wrote.

The third clip looks similar to the second one. However, it now includes a small airplane flying around in the background with a flag attached.

The flag has the number 677 written on it, which also happens to be the Pokédex number for Espurr, a Psychic Pokemon from Generation 6.

It’s a strong indication Espurr will be the next raid boss. Still, Pokemon Go fans are eagerly awaiting the next hint, which will probably confirm it once and for all.

Pokemon

Pokemon community stunned after card collection worth millions surfaces

Published: 27/Nov/2020 21:06

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PokeMans Alex

Share

Pokemon TCG

The Pokemon Trading Card Game hobby was rocked in November when a man rediscovered his mind-blowing complete collection of the rare 1999 Base Set. The fan has stacks of every character, including hundreds of Charizards.

Despite releasing decades ago, the Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Cards once traded on playgrounds and stuffed into 90s children’s binders are now selling for as much as a sports car. 

A man went viral after discovering their collection may be one of the most complete sets to ever exist. The fan’s unfathomable amount of rare collectibles could actually have an impact on the future of the hobby’s prices.

Screenshot of Pokemon Trading Card Game collection worth millions.
YouTube: PokeMans Alex
A jaw-dropping Pokemon card collection surfaced on YouTube.

Pokemon fan discovers TCG collection is worth millions

Pokemon cards have never been more popular this year as the collectible hobby has now even taken over platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Celebrities such as former rapper Logic are dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars to scoop up the rare Nintendo items. 

On November 22, a video went viral online of a man showing off his mind-blowing collection that has many collectors turning their heads. “Literally got all of my Pokemons stuff out of the loft from my recent move,” YouTuber PokeMans Alex explained before showing off his astonishing collection.

Holding up a stack of rare holographic cards from the 1999 base set, the fan exclaimed, “As you can see they are mint, and have not been touched for so long.” The TCG collector then revealed his unprecedented number of Charizards. “I don’t know if you are ready for this,” he warned, before holding up a stack of 111 cards of the rare starter ‘mon.

(Charizard cards start at 07:56)

To put that into perspective, in October a PSA graded 10 of the same item is now selling for $30k alone. The content creator emptied over seven binders on his table to reveal a 1999 base set that was not only complete, but also had stacks of over 50 of the same card for every single character.“I’m ready to put all of these away back in the safe where they are now gonna stay,” he said.

Veteran Pokemon card YouTuber PokeRev reacted to the video on November 26 and exclaimed, “Did you open all these packs as a kid? It’s just an insane amount of holo cards. When we were kids, just to get a couple holos from the base set was really good. But to have thousands is insane!”

Other famous collectors such as British rapper Randolph commented, “Unreal mate.” Gaming YouTuber Ali A wrote, “How did you originally collect SO many cards!? Are you looking to sell any of them?”

Screenshot of YouTube comments reacting to million dollar Pokemon card collection.
YouTube
Other famous Pokemon collectors took notice of the insane set.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear just how much the YouTuber’s incredible Pokemon haul is worth. None of the collectibles have actually been looked at by professional grading companies PSA or Beckett. And the majority of its value revolves around its condition and score.

A set of this magnitude is unprecedented and could have a severe impact on what TCG cards are worth in the future. A big factor in an item’s selling price hinges on it having a low population. PokeMans Alex’s collection could soon flood the market should he decide to get things graded.