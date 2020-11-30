Pokemon cosplayer creates the perfect Pikachu disguise as Mimikyu - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her adorable take on Sun & Moon’s Mimikyu. The talented artist brought the disguised Ghost-type to life with her stunning outfit.

The Pokemon franchise whisked players away to the tropical region of Alola for its 2016 titles Sun & Moon. Despite its sunny and vibrant setting, the RPG also introduced the tragic Ghost monster Mimikyu.

Despite its sad backstory, fans over the years have fallen in love with the creature. A cosplayer celebrated the beloved ‘mon on Instagram with her creative outfit that will be sure to warm hearts.

Pokemon cosplayer brings Mimikyu to life

About a third into the game, players take a detour on Ula’ula Island to an abandoned supermarket off of Route 14. Here, Trainers are first introduced to the shy ghost named Mimikyu, who hides under a disguise meant to look like Pikachu.

Cosplayer Marissa ‘marissaemma‘ Dattoli brought the character to life when she shared her epic costume of the Gen VII Pokemon. The artist adorably wore a hoodie re-creation of Ghost’s cloth sack, which turns into a buttoned up coat that drapes over her body.

Throughout the series, viewers have only gotten a small glimpse of the character’s shadowy-looking form that creeps out from underneath its Pikachu costume. To represent this, Marissa cleverly wore a black tutu which feathers out across her legs.

While there is not a lot known about its origins, tales suggest that anyone who stares at the ‘mon’s true form under its cloth sack will come down with a sickness or even die. Despite its dark background, fans of the RPG have come to sympathize with its loneliness. Marissaemma brings a perfect twist to the monster which many have come to love.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation three years after the release of Sun & Moon. While the Nintendo Switch title takes place in Galar, Game Freak has brought Mimikyu over to the new region, which has been a hit with the community.