Pokemon TCG Crimson Haze: Release date, new cards, more

The next Japanese Pokemon TCG set, Crimson Haze, is just about to release. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including the release date and what to expect from the cards.

There have already been some immense Japanese Pokemon TCG releases this year – with Shiny Treasure ex and the dual sets Cyber Force & Wild Judge – and the next one is just about to come out. Based on what we know so far, the Crimson Haze Enhanced Expansion Pack is going to be wicked.

Here, we’ve collected everything that you need to know about the upcoming release of Crimson Haze – including when it’ll be coming out, what you can expect from the cards, and which products will be available.

The new enhanced expansion pack will release on March 22nd, as announced in the Japan 2024 Champions League Fukuoka livestream. Additionally, a Traditional Chinese version is expected to release on April 3rd as well.

Pokemon TCG Crimson Haze cards and products

Crimson Haze will have 66 main set cards – we expect there to be more, but currently there has not been a confirmation of how many additional cards will be in Crimson Haze. When the set releases, we’ll be sure to update this post so check back then for further information.

So far, this is looking like a release that collectors won’t want to miss out on. In fact, main card lists are already available online which show the wide variety of Pokemon that’ll be featured in Crimson Haze.

Highlights include Bloodmoon Ursaluna, Hisuian Growlithe, Greninja, and Eevee. The full art cards look especially fantastic for this set, and there are a lot of cards which stand out as potential collector’s pieces.

The Pokemon Company Crimson Haze Pokemon cards.

Additionally, a brand new ACE SPEC card has been revealed for Crimson Haze. If you’re unfamiliar, ACE SPEC cards are immensely powerful and were reintroduced into the game with Wild Force & Cyber Judge, meaning the release of Temporal Forces will be bringing out English language ACE SPEC cards.

The new ACE SPEC card is shown above – as reported on by PokeGuardian, it’s called Unfair Stamp and it could be extremely powerful in a tournament setting.

You will be able to purchase both regular Booster Packs and Booster Display Boxes when Crimson Haze releases. Booster Display Boxes will come with 30 packs apiece and Booster Packs in this release will come with 5 cards each.

The Pokemon Company Crimson Haze product photos.

As mentioned, this is a Japanese release, meaning that it will not be coming out in other locations. If you’re based somewhere outside of Japan, you will need to find a reliable import retailer to sort the shipping out for you.

That’s all we know about Crimson Haze for now. It releases on the 22nd of March and we’ll be sure to update this guide with any further information. Why not check out our guide for another upcoming Pokemon TCG release called Twilight Masquerade next?

