Explosive Palworld glitch can wipe your entire map with wild Ignis Rage

Eliana Bollati
The map wide explosion caused by an Ignis Glitch in PalworldPocketpair/Reddit/cable_entity

A Palworld player has shared a clip of the explosive Ignis Rage glitch wiping out their entire map.

Palworld’s latest update brought a slew of new content to the early-access game. Including the Bellanoir raid, which has its own incendiary dangers for players to be aware of.

But this terrain-destroying glitch definitely isn’t intentional.

“What just happened?” a player titled their thread, sharing a clip of a huge burst of fiery flames erupting after they freed an Arsox from a Syndicate cage and pulled out their Pyrin Noct.

Plenty of fans who’d had the misfortune of encountering the glitch before hopped in the thread to answer the OP’s question.

“Ignis Rage at its finest, I presume?” Was one such tongue-in-cheek reply.

According to those who’d experienced the glitch previously, the explosion was actually their Pal, Pyrin Noct’s ability, Ignis Rage. Other players hypothesized there must have been something still in combat with the player, which led to the ability triggering.

However, what makes this glitch extra frustrating is the fact the ability is triggered with an infinite radius, decimating every building in site and killing “everything currently spawned in.”

Glitches and bugs like these are common in early access games, where development and testing of game features, graphics, and animations are still ongoing.

Luckily for Pocketpair, Palworld fans are mostly good sports about any bugs they encounter while playing.

“It was in the cage for a reason!” one player joked.

