Wild Destiny 2 bug lets you turn on friendly fire in PvE

There’s a wild Destiny 2 bug floating around that lets Guardians turn on each other in PvE activities, enabling you to melee other players and even kill them while they’re on your fireteam.

Destiny 2 has a lot of moving parts. Whether that be the sheer complexity of abilities, combined with weapon loadouts and more, the various activities in the game, or even just the amount of exotics that can be mixed and matched when creating builds.

As such, Bungie is constantly implementing patches to change how the game is balanced, which becomes an ever-difficult task the more content the devs add to the game. And sometimes when new content is added, or things are shifted around, bugs can creep in.

Now a new glitch has been discovered by Guardians that lets them turn on their teammates, even when they aren’t in PvP activities.

This bug allows Guardians to melee each other and deal damage to allies, similar to how it works in PvP. The catch is, that this bug was unearthed in the Shattered Throne dungeon, a PvE activity that doesn’t generally involve beating each other up.

As shown by the Guardian who received the beat down, they were being smacked by someone who was transparent. This normally happens when a Guardian is taking time to load in due to a slow connection or otherwise.

While in this state they were able to deal melee damage, letting them take down their teammate.

Their teammate shared their perspective on the bug too. From their side, they weren’t translucent at all, and could still melee and deal the damage to take them down.

The pair released a video about how the bug worked. Using Siphons on your helmet and rapidly swapping them generates a massive amount of orbs which causes the server to lag out in mysterious ways. This resulted in one of the Guardians dying, and when they respawned, they were able to deal damage to their teammate.

This bug does require specific conditions to be met before it can work, but Destiny 2 players absolutely adore breaking the game, so it won’t be surprising if this bug crops up more. That is, of course, until Bungie steps in and puts a stop to it.

