How to fix Palworld incubator bug

Palworld’s newly released v0.2.0.6 patch introduced an egg incubator bug; there is a simple way to resolve the issue, though.

On April 3, developer Pocketpair deployed update v0.2.0.6 for Palworld, implementing several brand-new items and the first Raid Boss. Unbeknownst to players at the time, the patch additionally let loose a glitch wherein eggs could not be placed inside incubators.

The development team quickly identified the issue and offered insight into how players can resolve it on their own.

Here’s how to fix Palworld’s egg incubator bug

In a post on Palworld’s official Twitter/X account, Pocketpair shared a tip on how to quickly workaround the glitch. Players must rebuild the incubator to resolve the incubator bug, according to the tweet.

At the time of writing, this solution merely represents a temporary one. When the Palworld studio will issue a permanent fix is anyone’s guess at this point.

Bug or no bug, Palworld’s egg incubator serves as an essential part of the overall experience since players use the so-called “Ancient Technology” to hatch Pal eggs.

When all is working as intended, the hatching process is as simple as interacting with the machine, and then removing an egg from the inventory to the incubator. Waiting for the Pal egg to hatch marks the next step, helped by the start of a countdown timer.