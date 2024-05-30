Baldur’s Gate 3 players all agree this is the worst part about Shadowheart

Shadowheart is one of the most popular companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, with thousands of players looking to fall in love with her, make friends, or just explore her expansive quest – but she’s far from perfect.

In fact, despite the knowledge that tons of players willingly fall in love with the adorable misled Cleric, many just can’t get over one vital aspect about her looks, even though it’s a key hint to her backstory and arc as a whole.

There’s plenty that defines Shadowheart, her original armor, her elven looks, and of course her magnetic personality. Then there’s her original black hair design. At best, it looks like a bob from the front with a plait down the side, at worst, it frames her face terribly and is the main gripe of thousands of Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

In fact, it’s so hated that fans are sharing their dislike on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, claiming that “the old hair style was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

Upon sharing their opinion, thousands of fans upvoted the post, and hundreds took to the comments to share their own hatred.

“Those bangs are a crime against elves and humans” joked one player in the comments, while another claimed a small glitch was the primary reason behind the unpopular design: “Her original hairstyle is painful to look at, especially when it’s clipping with her circlet.”

Other players were quick to share another primary issue with the first hairstyle, explaining that “Her bangs with the amount of side hair makes it look like she has a helmet on.”

Sure, Shadowheart is an extremely popular character, and thousands of players quickly fall in love with her when they first meet, but it’s safe to say multiple players will go down the Selune path just to get rid of her questionable hairstyle.

