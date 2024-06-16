Elden Ring’s new hairstyles are great but fans are calling for another key customization option

New hairstyles are heading to Elden Ring ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree’s release, but fans are desperate to see their character’s face when they have a helmet equipped.

As fans tentatively await the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the official Elden Ring account on X/Twitter posted a thread of incoming changes before the expansion drops. New inventory tracking features, summoning pool changes, and, more notably, new hairstyles for character creation are included.

Fans are delighted at the new hairstyles available to customize their character, “I’m so happy, some of those hairstyles finally look good.” Others say the update highlights a feature lacking in a game with character creation.

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware

While the new hairstyles are welcome, it’s also brought attention to the request for a specific customization option: being able to hide your helmet while not unequipping it, keeping the defensive stats it provides.

“It would be useful if you gave us an invisible helmet animation so we could actually see them in game,” reads one reply.

Article continues after ad

The conversation continued on Reddit, with one commenter questioning the value of new customization options when they’re hidden by armor. “Did they add a toggle to hide your helmet, or are those five new hairstyles just as useless as the rest?”

Article continues after ad

Fans have taken exception to the harsh words and have heavily downvoted the comment, replying, “Just don’t wear one, the stats aren’t that great to begin with.”

Removing your helmet while keeping the armor’s defensive perks is absent in the FromSoftware Souls games. Bluepoint’s PlayStation 5 Demon’s Souls remake contained this feature, allowing you to view your character’s face regardless of what they were wearing.

Replies come in to defend the controversial stance, “It’s a pretty reasonable ask. They added a whole system to toggle capes on and off, and they have an elaborate system for facial and head construction, but unless our chosen headpiece happens to be very open, all of that is hidden.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’d say it’s the same sort of ‘immersive,’ ‘everything you see in-game is ‘happening’ in-universe’ thing as how there’s no co-op option on the main menu and your character has to physically use items to enable multiplayer” another reply states, noting FromSoftware’s focus on immersion over functionality.

We’ll have to wait and see if FromSoftware will add this feature, as the update drops on June 20, just before the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases on June 21. While you wait, take some time to learn when the DLC is dropping in your region. You may have to forfeit a good night’s sleep.