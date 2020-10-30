 Insane Overwatch Junkertown spot lets Widowmaker shoot through walls - Dexerto
Overwatch

Insane Overwatch Junkertown spot lets Widowmaker shoot through walls

Published: 30/Oct/2020 18:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Widowmaker on Junkertown
Widowmaker

Overwatch players looking to take the high ground on Junkertown second should beware of a sneaky wall where Widowmaker players can shoot through to score headshots.

Widowmaker thrives when she can dominate at a range and use her one-shot one-kill snipes to her advantage. The very threat of potentially having your head taken off from a mile away forces players to act differently.

Junkertown is one of the maps where the hero gets the most value with its long sightlines leading to all sorts of pick-off potential. And, as it turns out, some walls on its second point can be shot through if timed right.

As Twitch streamer Kragiee showed, while playing as Torbjorn, he attempted to duel a Widow at range and called it out to his team.

Widowmaker on Hanamura
Widowmaker’s ability to one shot heroes is a massive threat.

After his turret was destroyed, the player started using the hammer’s melee and ended up getting shot right through the wall, confusing his chat.

“WHAT?” many viewers wrote, trying to make sense of what they had just witnessed.

Once the dust had settled and the match ended, the streamer reviewed what just happened using the replay viewer.

Amusingly, Kragiee’s hammer and claw seemed to have clipped through the wall, causing the Widow player to see exactly where he was.

However, while the hammer and claw may have clipped through, it didn’t explain why or how the Widow was able to score a headshot onto the Torb.

As some users pointed out in the chat, there seems to be a small gap where the character fired her shot that allowed the bullet to go through the wall and connect onto the Swedish builder hero.

It’s also possible that Torbjorn’s head clipped through just enough so that he was vulnerable despite technically being on the other side.

Regardless, it’s something that both all players should be aware of in the event they find themselves in a duel on the second point and need any advantage they can get.





