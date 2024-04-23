Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch event has players begging for permanent Support Sombra

Overwatch 2’s limited-time Mirrorwatch event has given multiple heroes new abilities to match their new good or evil personas and Sombra’s support changes are being super well-received.

For years now, Sombra has been one of the hardest Overwatch 2 heroes to balance with the character receiving a multitude of changes, including a big rework in 2023.

Unfortunately for Blizzard, the hero has remained in a rough spot. The “worst-designed hero” is now being viewed as overpowered thanks to the damage potential of her Hack, Virus, primary fire combo that can quickly delete opponents.

Mirrorwatch, Overwatch 2’s non-canon Season 10 event, has revamped an assortment of heroes by giving them new abilities and Sombra is no exception.

In the event, her Hack ability can apply to allies, only instead of making them vulnerable, it buffs them, increasing their attack speed and providing some overhealth.

She also now has an anti-Virus tool, which grants attack speed and health to both herself and nearby teammates.

Basically, she’s become a bit of a support/DPS hybrid and players are already impressed by the changes… so much so that they want Blizzard to consider making them permanent.

“I’ve actually been asking for this for years. Seeing a change that I specifically have been asking for (hacking teammates) is extremely gratifying,” one player remarked.

“I hope this is them testing the waters for a potential Sombra change up. I mean there’s no way Blizzard haven’t seen all the negative opinions about her,” another chimed in.

However, not everyone was on board for the changes to be everlasting. Some felt that they could be better applied to a new hero and serve as a white-hat version of the black-hat hero.

Blizzard The latest Sombra update is a refreshing change for the hacker.

“Some sort of similar mechanic for a support could work for sure,” said another.

Of course, there are no plans yet for any of the Mirrorwatch changes to be added to the live game, but it’s certainly a refreshing update given the drama in the community as of late, so the devs may want to capitalize on the positivity.

