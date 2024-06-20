Baldur’s Gate 3 players insist having white hair should affect your stealth

Stealth is vital in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, whether you’re looking to get the drop on an enemy, lay some traps before an ambush, or just make sure your Rogue gets Steak Attack – as long as you have the right hair color.

The feature is easily one of the most commonly used techniques for a combat scenario, especially if you or your companion is a Rogue. After all, not being seen gives you an incredible advantage over your target.

However, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are arguing that one key companion and character hair style is so conspicuous that it warrants a negative in your stealth.

Article continues after ad

Sharing their argument, and pretty funny proof, one player took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit to explain why “Having white hair should give -10 in stealth.”

Along with their simple argument, the player attached various photos featuring a ‘hidden’ Astarion, which are undeniably pretty easy to spot.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, fans found this hilarious, with many commenting that the resident Rogue is “literally unhideable” thanks to his stylish hair color.

Others highlighted that the “Joke’s on you when winter comes and he can hide in the snow” joking that Astarion would blend perfectly into the environment on a chilly day.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, other games have combated the hair color issue before, one fan detailed: “In Horizon they allow the main character with mane of red hair to hide in clumps of grass. Red grass. That resembles her hair. So for your very boring white-haired magistrate types, some silver-leaved bushes strategically placed on every map will allow them to sneak about.”

Of course, Larian hasn’t put any specific white-tipped bushes around for poor Astarion’s convenience, or even any hair dye options too for that extra stealth.

Naturally, it would be incredibly unfair to penalize players on their hair color, but based on the poster’s argument, it’s equally hard to deny that white-haired characters do stick out a lot more than perhaps a black-haired Shadowheart would.

Article continues after ad