Baldur’s Gate 3 players have one burning question about Shadowheart’s new hair

Shadowheart’s makeover in Act 2 is one of the turning points for her character, but some players are wondering how she managed to pull it off in the first place.

The decision of what to do with the Nightsong in Act 2 is one of the biggest moral conundrums in the whole of Baldur’s Gate 3. On one side, freeing her from years of imprisonment gives you a massive boost in the fight against Ketheric, lets her reunite with her lover, and is unquestionably the right thing to do. On the other side, letting Shadowheart kill her gives you an in with a hot goth cleric. It’s a real headscratcher.

Article continues after ad

If you do end up freeing Dame Alyin and convincing Shart to give up on the whole cult of darkness thing, she’ll show off how different she is now by changing her hair color overnight, switching from black to white, while also giving the style a bit of a trim.

Article continues after ad

Now, you might be thinking that she just uses the magic mirror that conveniently appears in every campsite you stay at (maybe Withers carries it around?), but this feature was only added to the game in a post-release patch, and Shadowheart has been messing with her fringe since long before that.

Article continues after ad

One player posed the question on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, saying: “If you spare the Nightsong and SH’s past is revealed, one of her responses is to change her hair from the normal black to white as a symbolic transition from Shar to Selûne (or at least her just breaking from Shar’s influence).

“This is more so a curiosity I’ve had rather than a serious complaint or issue, but how exactly did Shadowheart change her hair color? Dyeing, magic, or Selûne’s influence?”

Several players suggested that it was unlikely that Selune just changed her hair at a whim, seeing as Shadowheart drops hints about her new fashion sense.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player said: “Halsin also mentions seeing her sneaking around with a knife after everyone went to bed and that he’s relieved it was only for a haircut. Personally, I assumed the colour change was magic of some kind.”