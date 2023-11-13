Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are freaking out over plain hair Shadowheart mod

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are falling right back in love with Shadowheart after seeing her with a plain-haired mod.

For many, Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost a perfect game, with the title receiving tons of praise and constant regular patches fixing any funny or annoying, and adding in highly requested features like the ability to change your hair through the Magic Mirror.

While the storyline is touching, and the world is expansive, some of the most beloved features are both the companions and the character creation. After all, many players spend hours creating the perfect character and romancing their ideal companion.

So, when players use mods to slightly alter the design of a beloved companion, it’s only understandable that the community would freak out, and fall right back in love with everyone’s favorite cleric.

This plain hair Shadowheart has Baldur’s Gate 3 players falling back in love

Sharing the mod on Reddit, one user revealed an image of Shadowheart with plain hair, showing her repping a simple dark brown longer cut.

Naturally, after sharing the image, the post quickly went viral, with over 3k upvotes and hundreds of comments, with most of them simping over Shadowheart all over again.

“She is so gorgeous” expressed one user, while another shared how “Shadowheart looks so much better without her default bangs” and that this mod is quite an improvement, despite the notion that many players think she’s stunning with her normal design.

One user explained how “she looks like a shipwrecked young girl with amnesia that you found on a beach. Which isn’t far from what we got in the game, come to think of it” perhaps suggesting this feels a little more true to form. Although it’s still a fantasy game at heart, and that wouldn’t be the case without some fancy hairstyles.

If you want to try out the plain-haired Shadowheart mod, you can do so here and here.