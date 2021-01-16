Blizzard changes Overwatch Priority Pass again to stop system abuse - Dexerto

Blizzard has implemented more changes to their Overwatch Priority Pass program to stop players from abusing the system to get their preferred role more often.
The Priority Pass system in Overwatch has been a successful addition so far. Giving players the option to jump the queue for high-traffic roles by sacrificing a few games has helped tackle the game’s long queue times.
However, it hasn’t been without its flaws. Game quality has been pulled into question, with people playing off-role for these passes. Also, people have been abusing the current system to just stack passes quickly by intentionally losing.
Blizzard are looking to crack down on the latter issue with their latest changes to Priority Pass on January 15.
“Our data indicates that the Priority Pass is functioning as intended, generally providing shorter queue times for those who use them. The goal of the Priority Pass is to improve player experience and get players into matches quicker,” community manager Josh Nash told players.
“In the same vein, we don’t want this feature to have a negative impact on the quality of matches for yourself or others. We want to do our part to discourage players from intentionally losing and ruining matches for the sake of earning priority passes.”
If you lose a match while playing for passes, you’ll only gain one pass instead of two. This will stop players from just inting their games for the ticket.
Blizzard are also refunding passes to players if they queued up for a role using Priority Pass, but then had to wait longer than the estimated time for it.
These changes mean you won’t burn through your passes as quickly.
These changes are active immediately, so you can make use of them straight away. Blizzard are continuing to tweak the system as time goes on, and are “ looking into how we can better communicate when you are rewarded passes after playing a match.”
EA SPORTS has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Italian center back Fabio Cannavaro, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without spending every single coin you have (hopefully).
Icon cards are some of the most powerful to come out in each new FIFA game, and Prime Icons are the best of these best, so it’s no surprise that Cannavaro is an absolute powerhouse.
The Italian was part of his nation’s 2006 World Cup-winning team, and has so many more accolades that could be an article itself. But we’re not here to look at that, we’re here to look at his FIFA 21 stats, requirements, cheapest price, and solution, so let’s get right into it.
Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
Stats for Fabio Cannavaro’s Prime Icon card in FIFA 21.
Obviously the highlight here is Fabio’s Defending, and why wouldn’t it be? It comes in at a 95, a three-point upgrade from 92 on his Mid-tier card.
Pace sees a four-point boost from 76 to 80 as well, and Physicality is also up three from 82 to 85 for this card. If you’re building an Italian team to end all Italian teams, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger brick wall than Cannavaro.
Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC price & requirements
For a card with such high-end defensive stats, it’s not all too expensive if we look at how ICON cards have been normally priced. Altogether it should run you around 894,000 to 1.2 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.
If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that ICONS aren’t just expensive, they also mean a lot of requirements. Here there are seven separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each as well, in addition to Cannavaro’s Prime ICON card at the end.
The full list, along with the rewards are below:
Born Legend
Rare: Exactly 11
Player Level: Exactly Bronze
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Rare: Exactly 11
Player Level: Exactly Silver
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 82
Team Chemistry: Min 80
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
Los Blancos
Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 75
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Bianconeri
Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 86
Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Il Muro di Berlino
Number of players from Italy + Number of players from France: Min 1
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 86
Team Chemistry: Min 65
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 88
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Cannavaro Prime ICON SBC solutions
Now that that’s out of the way let’s get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Born Legend Solution
Rising Star solution
Top-notch solution
Los Blancos solution
Bianconeri solution
Il Muro di Berlino solution
League Legend solution
This is a lot of work to do for one card, but don’t worry too much as you have until February 9 to get them all done. That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself too much, at least.