Unique Overwatch animation lets Hammond demech like D.Va - Dexerto

Overwatch

Unique Overwatch animation lets Hammond demech like D.Va

Published: 28/Oct/2020 23:10

by Michael Gwilliam
Dva and Wrecking Ball in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Hammond Wrecking Ball

Ever since Wrecking Ball’s release in Overwatch, fans have been wondering what it would be like if the hamster ball mech-tank hero could have a baby form like D.Va. Now, thanks to a new animation, we all get to see it in action.

Unlike D.Va, who has a separate form when her mech gets blown up, Hammond has no such form. A dead hamster mech is a dead hamster.

Blizzard probably felt that due to Hammond’s incredible survivability, it would be a bit too insane to have a hamster running around on the battlefield after his mech was destroyed.

Regardless, thanks to the animator Jupit, fans can finally see what it would look like if Hammond could eject from his Wrecking Ball.

Wrecking Ball piledriver
Blizzard Entertainment
Wrecking Ball can be a pain to deal with.

The video begins by showing D.Va’s ‘demech’ animation and how she ejects from her seat to safety.

Next, it transitions to the inside of Hammond’s mech where the hamster slams his fist down onto a big yellow button to initiate an eject sequence.

After that, he finds himself standing on two feet outside of the mech, in what can only be described as a variation of D.Va’s baby pilot form.

“Free him,” Jupit captioned the video, tagging the Overwatch Twitter account in the process. The video was likely made in response to an earlier tweet Jupid made in October where he wrote, “let Hammond eject from the mech.”

While Hammond may not be actually able to demech in Overwatch, there is always a possibility that he ends up gaining the ability in the game’s sequel. Notably, Overwatch 2’s PvE missions will include some advanced exclusive abilities, we may get our wish in seeing the hamster do battle even without his gear.

Ball players will hope that the devs do decide to add that feature in whenever the highly-anicipated sequel launches.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm