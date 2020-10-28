How to use OP Torb turret placement in Overwatch Junkenstein’s Revenge - Dexerto

Junkenstein’s Revenge is one of the best ways to earn loot boxes during Overwatch’s Halloween Terror event, and there are a few spots for Torbjorn’s turret you should probably know about.

Halloween in Overwatch means plenty of new skins to unlock, including the Ragdoll Echo skin, which is now available until the event ends on November 3.

The only way to unlock the DPS hero’s new skin though is to win 9 games in any mode. If you stick to quick play and competitive this could easily take one or even two whole days, but if you simply grind them out in Junkenstein’s Revenge, the wins will only take a couple of hours instead.

Even though the seasonal PvE survival mode goes quicker than regular matches, you can definitely still lose if you don’t have the right team comp. This means that at all difficulty levels, Torbjorn is still a must-pick for his turret and it’s constant damage output.

As for where to put this powerful, Zomnic-slaying device, there are several options that all work quite well, and are all fairly easy to pull off too – like on top of the overturned cart right down the middle lane. It has a commanding line of sight for the middle and left staircase spawns, and even covers part of the pond on the right side.

The best part of this spot might be the fact that it’s too close for Zombardiers to immediately target it, and it will hold boss aggro for as long as it’s around.

Next, placing the turret on the railing right on top of the left-hand stairs also gives it a great shot at all three spawns instead of just two, and gives you the ability to run up there and repair it when needed.

Finally, if you’re looking for something extra flashy to really impress your teammates, there’s even a way to get the turret up to the wooden platform just above the door where Widow and Ashe usually hang out.

Like in the clip above, head up the stairs to the right and go on to the platform they lead to (the place we all used to place the turret). Then head to the ledge closest to the door and aim at the ridge on the tower above the platform, straight up from the bush on the right side.

Another option is to jump from the edge and throw it at the apex of Torb’s leap if you have trouble getting it there while standing still. Toss it up, and your little guy is all set to rain down death on the army of undead charging the gates, and hopefully unlock that Echo skin a little bit quicker.