 How to use OP Torb turret placement in Overwatch Junkenstein’s Revenge - Dexerto
Overwatch

How to use OP Torb turret placement in Overwatch Junkenstein’s Revenge

Published: 28/Oct/2020 0:20

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Junkenstein’s Revenge is one of the best ways to earn loot boxes during Overwatch’s Halloween Terror event, and there are a few spots for Torbjorn’s turret you should probably know about.

Halloween in Overwatch means plenty of new skins to unlock, including the Ragdoll Echo skin, which is now available until the event ends on November 3.

The only way to unlock the DPS hero’s new skin though is to win 9 games in any mode. If you stick to quick play and competitive this could easily take one or even two whole days, but if you simply grind them out in Junkenstein’s Revenge, the wins will only take a couple of hours instead.

Even though the seasonal PvE survival mode goes quicker than regular matches, you can definitely still lose if you don’t have the right team comp. This means that at all difficulty levels, Torbjorn is still a must-pick for his turret and it’s constant damage output.

Torbjorn Halloween Terror skin
Blizzard Entertainment
You won’t get far in the harder difficulties of Junkenstein’s without Torb.

As for where to put this powerful, Zomnic-slaying device, there are several options that all work quite well, and are all fairly easy to pull off too – like on top of the overturned cart right down the middle lane. It has a commanding line of sight for the middle and left staircase spawns, and even covers part of the pond on the right side.

The best part of this spot might be the fact that it’s too close for Zombardiers to immediately target it, and it will hold boss aggro for as long as it’s around.

Next, placing the turret on the railing right on top of the left-hand stairs also gives it a great shot at all three spawns instead of just two, and gives you the ability to run up there and repair it when needed.

Finally, if you’re looking for something extra flashy to really impress your teammates, there’s even a way to get the turret up to the wooden platform just above the door where Widow and Ashe usually hang out.

Step by step for best turret placement in JR from Overwatch

Like in the clip above, head up the stairs to the right and go on to the platform they lead to (the place we all used to place the turret). Then head to the ledge closest to the door and aim at the ridge on the tower above the platform, straight up from the bush on the right side.

Another option is to jump from the edge and throw it at the apex of Torb’s leap if you have trouble getting it there while standing still. Toss it up, and your little guy is all set to rain down death on the army of undead charging the gates, and hopefully unlock that Echo skin a little bit quicker.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm