Torbjorn might be banned in Overwatch 2 again after invincible Turret exploit

Overwatch 2 might have to disable Torbjorn yet again following the discovery of an exploit that makes the Swedish hero’s turret completely invinvicle.

It’s been a rough start to Overwatch 2 for Torbjorn. Early on into the game’s release, he, alongside Omic DPS Baston, were disabled after some game-breaking bugs were found.

While both heroes have since returned to the roster, Mei ended up getting banned shortly thereafter thanks to an Ice Wall glitch that allowed Kiriko to access unreachable locations.

Then, only days later, another glitch was discovered that makes Brigitte’s shield unbreakable when used with Kiriko, but neither have yet to be removed from the game.

Now, yet another major bug has players concerned that Torbjorn could be forced to be disabled once more ahead of the big mid-season patch on November 15.

Blizzard Entertainment Torbjorn might need a few more repairs in OW2.

Overwatch 2 players discover unkillable turret exploit

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, a user posted a screenshot of a Torbjorn turret underneath the map on the last point of Gibraltar.

“Time to disable Torb again?” the player asked.

As you can see in the clip, the turret is completely untouchable under the mao and can still damage enemy players who have no way of contending with the invincible turret.

Amazingly, this exploit has either been in the game since OW1 or has only recently returned, as players also documented this glitch eight months ago.

Originally, by tossing a turret at the exact corner shortly after leaving spawn, the turret will clip through the wall and fall under the map where it will be able to target foes and deal significant damage.

It’s not clear if this exploit uses the same method, but in any case, players making use of glitches can be banned from Blizzard’s hero shooter, so it’s not advisable that users try it.

Blizzard has yet to address the issue or have added it to their “known issues” list, but hopefully they’re aware of it and the bug ends up getting fixed in the next big patch scheduled for November 15.

By then, maybe even Twitter owner Elon Musk will return to the game and check out his favorite hero once again.