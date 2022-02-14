Game-breaking Overwatch exploit makes Torbjorn’s turret completely invincible

A crazy new Overwatch exploit has been discovered, allowing Torbjorn players to place their turrets underneath maps while still being able to shoot at enemies.

Overwatch has had its fair share of exploits over the years. From Sombra players being able to hide in walls to teams using chat to crash games, it’s not uncommon for game-breaking bugs to be discovered.

This latest exploit with Torbjorn’s turret, however, can be very tricky for players to deal with, especially with how there is very little in the way of counterplay.

As shown by Redditor ‘ajanitsunami,’ someone on the opposing team places Torb’s turret under the map in a way so it still shoots at targets.

Torbjorn Overwatch exploit ruins games

In the clip, the Torbjorn player spawns in Watchpoint Gibraltar’s third defender’s spawn and throws down his turret on an angle that causes it to fall under the map.

With some help from the replay viewer, the Redditor discovered that it landed against a rock underneath the map and was able to keep on firing.

“When I called out the enemy team on it they attempted to gaslight me but I went back and watched the replay and was able to see the Torb place the turret outside of the map,” they wrote. “This was a comp game. We were unable to destroy the turret and it did contribute to us losing the match.”

Unfortunately, having a turret remain active indefinitely can result in a lot of damage and a ton of ultimate charge for the enemy Torb.

Even an attack like Hanzo’s Dragon Strike wouldn’t be effective against the hidden turret because it doesn’t damage objects.

Hopefully, the developers are quick to address this issue and we don’t see it plague ranked for very long.