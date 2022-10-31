Mei disabled in Overwatch 2 after major Ice Wall exploit

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Blizzard has disabled Mei in Overwatch 2 after a game-breaking Ice Wall exploit was discovered.

Mei has been quite the controversial Overwatch hero over the years with a powerful kit consisting of ice-based abilities that can be very annoying to play against, even without the slow in OW2.

Her Ice Wall in particular has proven to be a very powerful ability over the years by blocking enemy attacks as well as giving allies new ways to reach higher locations.

This use unfortunately has caused some major issues in ranked play where an exploit was discovered allowing certain heroes, such as the new support Kiriko to reach unintended locations by combining their abilities.

Overwatch devs disable Mei after game-breaking exploit

As you can see in this clip below by Twitter user ‘stefayylmao1,’ Mei and Kiriko can combine Ice Wall with Swift Step to teleport into the map geometry to shoot through walls.

At the same time, it appears like the Kiriko player remains unharmed and cannot be damaged, making the exploit extremely broken when coordinated with another player.

When will Mei be reenabled in Overwatch 2?

The developers decided the best course of action was to delay Mei until the mid-season patch on November 15 when the exploit will hopefully be fixed.

“We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allowed heroes to reach unintended locations when used with their abilities,” Community Manager Craig explained on the forums.

“We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Blizzard Entertainment Sorry, Mei mains. The ice hero has been disabled for a bit.

Mei is hardly the first hero to be disabled in Overwatch 2 so far. Just recently, Bastion and Torbjorn were disabled after a series of bugs were discovered that buffed the characters’ in unintended ways.

For Mei haters, the next couple of weeks could be Overwatch 2 heaven until hell freezes over and she’s once again eligible to play.