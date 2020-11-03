Terrifyingly cool Overwatch Workshop mode idea turns heroes into giants - Dexerto

A new Overwatch Workshop creation that was shared on Reddit, called Mega Heroes, gives each team a giant character to use, each with their own special and unique abilities. And it’s somehow hilarious, creepy, and cool all at the same time.

Overwatch’s Workshop function gives fans and creators a chance to make some insane custom game modes in the hit team-based first-person shooter. Players can jump in, create their own match with unique rule sets and modifications, and then share them with the community. The results can be pretty breathtaking at times.

There’s not many limitations when it comes to the feature, allowing players a large amount of freedom when it comes to creating what they want to. Now, one Reddit user named MrSqu1dward has created a simple and cool, yet terrifying variant of the normal mode and it’s absolutely hilarious.

The custom mode, titled Mega Heroes, pits two teams against each other like normal, but gives one player from each group a giant hero to control. Respawns in the mode are allowed for normal-sized players so long as that team’s mega hero is still alive. The team who can wipe the other, including their mega hero, wins the round.

In addition, the mega heroes have their own special ability, although details about this are a bit scarce. It’s unclear whether or not each one has its own ability or if it’s shared across all of them.

Regardless, the mode seems pretty comical based on the trailer put together by its creator, and it’s more than likely only matter of time before some hilarious clips from the mode make their way online.

If you want to play the mode for yourself, all you have to do is enter the code 8EE5G in the Workshop and you’ll get access to it. As with every other creation made with the feature, it’s available for play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.