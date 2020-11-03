 Terrifyingly cool Overwatch Workshop mode idea turns heroes into giants - Dexerto
Terrifyingly cool Overwatch Workshop mode idea turns heroes into giants

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:13

by Tanner Pierce
Blizzard Entertainment/MrSqu1dward

A new Overwatch Workshop creation that was shared on Reddit, called Mega Heroes, gives each team a giant character to use, each with their own special and unique abilities. And it’s somehow hilarious, creepy, and cool all at the same time. 

Overwatch’s Workshop function gives fans and creators a chance to make some insane custom game modes in the hit team-based first-person shooter. Players can jump in, create their own match with unique rule sets and modifications, and then share them with the community. The results can be pretty breathtaking at times.

There’s not many limitations when it comes to the feature, allowing players a large amount of freedom when it comes to creating what they want to. Now, one Reddit user named MrSqu1dward has created a simple and cool, yet terrifying variant of the normal mode and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Blizzard Entertainment/MrSqu1dward
Mega Heroes allows two teams to battle it out with a giant character on each side.

The custom mode, titled Mega Heroes, pits two teams against each other like normal, but gives one player from each group a giant hero to control. Respawns in the mode are allowed for normal-sized players so long as that team’s mega hero is still alive. The team who can wipe the other, including their mega hero, wins the round.

In addition, the mega heroes have their own special ability, although details about this are a bit scarce. It’s unclear whether or not each one has its own ability or if it’s shared across all of them.

My latest Workshop creation, Mega Heroes! from Overwatch

Regardless, the mode seems pretty comical based on the trailer put together by its creator, and it’s more than likely only matter of time before some hilarious clips from the mode make their way online.

If you want to play the mode for yourself, all you have to do is enter the code 8EE5G in the Workshop and you’ll get access to it. As with every other creation made with the feature, it’s available for play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

How to complete Fortnite Season 4's secret Grave Mistake challenge

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:11

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 is winding down but if you’re in need of some last-minute experience boosts, challenges are the way to go and we’ve got you covered with this week’s secret mission.

Each and every week fresh challenges drop into the mix throughout Fortnite. Whether it’s traveling to a new location or opening chests, there’s always a simple task that’ll grant you a ton of XP.

On top of these weekly challenges, Epic Games loves to add some secret objectives with each new update. Throughout the current season, evil gnomes have been scheming. If you’ve kept up with the ongoing storyline, you would have already claimed a good chunk of XP for your efforts.

While we’ve already put a stop to the catastrophic plans of these gnomes, there’s still more to do. This week, however, things couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to embrace the meme.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
This week’s secret challenge is all about paying your respects.

After stumbling upon the evil gnomes, shooting down their nuclear efforts, and discovering a handful of most-wanted posters, your task this week is a little different. It can be smashed out in a matter of seconds just by dropping into Slurpy Swamp.

Once you’ve landed, head just North of this Point of Interest. Amidst the swampy territory is a small plot of land without any buildings or structures. Keep your eyes to the ground and you’ll notice something unique nearby.

Directly in front of a tree is a grave for the leader of the evil gnomes. You could easily stumble upon this by mistake but if you interact with it, 20,000XP will be yours. All you need to do if ‘Pay Respects.’

This is a nod to Call of Duty Advanced Warfare’s iconic moment towards the start of the 2014 campaign. Holding down the ‘F’ key will allow you to pay respects in Fortnite, just like it did in the meme-worthy cutscene six years back.

Call of Duty gameplay
Activision
Pressing ‘F’ to pay respects originated in 2014’s Call of Duty Advanced Warfare.

There are no elaborate plans to follow, no reasons to travel the map. Simply paying your respects to the fallen gnome leader will get you your XP for the week. 

There’s no telling if this is the final step in the secret storyline. If you’re struggling for last-minute XP gains, however, this is one of the simplest things you can do to get an easy boost.