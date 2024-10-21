Deadlock modder manages to bring classic Overwatch map into the game

One Deadlock modder has brought The classic Overwatch map Ilios into the game and players are already excited.

At first glance, Deadlock may draw some comparisons to Overwatch 2, thanks to a wide range of characters with different abilities. Though gameplay-wise, it’s much more different and complex than Blizzard’s hero shooter.

Still, for a while now, the two have often been compared with each other – and if you’ve ever wondered what an Overwatch 2 map would look like in the game, one modder has managed to make it a reality.

Article continues after ad

As showcased in a Reddit thread, user Space_Bear87 has ported the classic control-point map Ilios into the game. Granted, the graphics and lighting look different, but the map essentially manages to capture the Greek island of Santorini-inspired location with topped roofs and white buildings.

Like in Overwatch 2, the map is also symmetrical, with the control point objective in the middle. You can even see the mountains, boats, and a statue from afar which make great additional details.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, with Deadlock’s mode leaning more into MOBA with multiple lanes, it can be tricky to imagine how this map would work for it. However, the mod author explained they were “planning to adapt Overwatch maps to the Deadlock playstyle.”

In the comments, they wrote: “Deadlock characters can still buy, level up, etc. But they get the new game mode to play in.”

Many of the players who saw this clip were excited due to the amount of potential it has. “I’m honestly more hyped for community-made stuff like this than the actual game,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Bepop hooks on Illios well gonna go crazy,” mentioned another.

“This is so impressive and well done, these will be amazing to have,” one said.

Valve’s Deadlock is still in its alpha phase at the time of writing. However, it already has an impressive player count and a growing community. It’ll be interesting to see what new features the game will bring once it’s fully released.