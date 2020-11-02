New Overwatch and Warcraft games potentially coming to mobile - Dexerto

We may be seeing Overwatch, Warcraft, and more big franchises on mobile phones in the near future according to Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre.

In a call with investors, Alegre explained how tapping into the mobile market with its major franchises was of utmost importance for the company.

“We need to make sure that we’re enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now,” he said. “That’s by far our biggest opportunity and we’re investing meaningfully to capitalize on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time.”

Activision-Blizzard is home to some of the largest gaming franchises in existence such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Warcraft to name a few. Already, the company has seen success on mobile with the appropriately-titled Call of Duty: Mobile.

So far, in its first year, the game has cross 300-million downloads worldwide and is doing extremely well in some regions you may not expect.

According to Activision president Rob Kostich, “Mexico and Brazil are top five markets for us in terms of both installs and revenue.”

It’s really not crazy to imagine Overwatch and Warcraft making their way to mobile, especially as Diablo Immortal is already in development. The only question is: when?

With Overwatch 2 still on the way and fans clamoring for more information, it’s unlikely we’ll hear anything soon. However, it’s very clear that Blizzard wants the franchise to grow even more and expand into other markets.

During a Reddit AMA earlier in 2020, Game Director Jeff Kaplan stated: “There are so many aspects that we’re excited about – far reaching plot lines and individual character arcs. There are also a lot of heroes, places and world groups we want to tell more stories about. We’re also excited about telling stories in new ways and using new mediums.”

The remark about new mediums could be yet another sign that Overwatch is indeed coming to mobile, but it could also have been related to a possible TV show, which had also been rumored.

In any case, we will have to see what the future holds, especially with a virtual BlizzCon happening early 2021 in February.