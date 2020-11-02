 New Overwatch and Warcraft games potentially coming to mobile - Dexerto
New Overwatch and Warcraft games potentially coming to mobile

Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment

We may be seeing Overwatch, Warcraft, and more big franchises on mobile phones in the near future according to Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre.

In a call with investors, Alegre explained how tapping into the mobile market with its major franchises was of utmost importance for the company.

“We need to make sure that we’re enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now,” he said. “That’s by far our biggest opportunity and we’re investing meaningfully to capitalize on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time.”

Activision-Blizzard is home to some of the largest gaming franchises in existence such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Warcraft to name a few. Already, the company has seen success on mobile with the appropriately-titled Call of Duty: Mobile.

Junkrat uses riptire on Reaper
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch has become a major franchise since its 2016 launch.

So far, in its first year, the game has cross 300-million downloads worldwide and is doing extremely well in some regions you may not expect.

According to Activision president Rob Kostich, “Mexico and Brazil are top five markets for us in terms of both installs and revenue.”

It’s really not crazy to imagine Overwatch and Warcraft making their way to mobile, especially as Diablo Immortal is already in development. The only question is: when?

Captain Price and the Halloween Standoff map
Activision
Call of Duty: Mobile is doing very well.

With Overwatch 2 still on the way and fans clamoring for more information, it’s unlikely we’ll hear anything soon. However, it’s very clear that Blizzard wants the franchise to grow even more and expand into other markets.

During a Reddit AMA earlier in 2020, Game Director Jeff Kaplan stated: “There are so many aspects that we’re excited about – far reaching plot lines and individual character arcs. There are also a lot of heroes, places and world groups we want to tell more stories about. We’re also excited about telling stories in new ways and using new mediums.”

Soldier 76 uses tactical visor
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch has potential in mobile form.

The remark about new mediums could be yet another sign that Overwatch is indeed coming to mobile, but it could also have been related to a possible TV show, which had also been rumored.

In any case, we will have to see what the future holds, especially with a virtual BlizzCon happening early 2021 in February.

First look at Octane’s healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 2/Nov/2020 18:22

by David Purcell
octane season 7 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Octane is getting what appears to be a huge healing buff in Apex Legends Season 7, meaning the first time mains of The Adrenaline Junkie jump into the new Olympus map they’re going to have a new-found advantage. 

The character returns to his home planet in the new update, Psamathe, where the new map will be based. Upon his return will be a significant difference to the way he operates, healing faster than he ever has done before.

What this means is unclear in terms of shifts in the meta, but new footage of the Season 7 update in action shows things are looking up for the speedster.

We can certainly expect more of that patented speed, too, as his quicker recovery time from stims will only tempt his mains to sprint even more.

POI on Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is moving to a whole new world in Season 7, Olympus, and it looks like there’s a welcome home treat for Octane.

Apex Legends Season 7 buff for Octane explained

On November 2, the embargo for early access content of Apex Legends Season 7 lifted – meaning creators and media outlets can finally show off new features. This might be classed as spoilers to some, but something to look forward to for others.

In a YouTube post from WiloGTX, a number of things were discussed. Previously confirmed changes to the loot pool and POI walkthroughs, but most notably – possibly above all else – was the speed of Octane’s HP recovery.

It has been doubled, according to the official patch notes, and Octane will now heal at 1.0 hp per second.

Segment starts at 11 minutes below. 

New Octane buff explained

The doubled recovery will make a huge difference not only to those using Octane, who will be protected much better after going down, but also make it more difficult for enemies to take him down. Just hiding for a moment mid-gunfight will allow Octane to recover pretty promptly.

Not to mention how much faster his stim recovery will be, meaning you can run around just as fast as you could previously, though more often.

Again, it’s unclear how this will impact the Apex Games and whether or not he will become part of the meta for legends picks. We’ll just have to wait and see. Season 7 comes out on November 4, so there’s not much time left to wait.