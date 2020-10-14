Secret Overwatch Contenders Skins leak again in Halloween patch - Dexerto

Blizzard appears ready to support the Tier 2 Overwatch scene in all-new ways as leaked Contenders Skins have slipped through the cracks in the latest Halloween Terror update.

As Contenders competition comes to a close in 2020, it seems as though Blizzard is gearing up to promote the amateur scene like never before. You might soon be able to don the same colors as those battling through the T2 side of Overwatch.

Fans of high-level competition are able to buy their favorite Overwatch League Skins in the store. This supports each individual team and helps showcase the esport in-game. Beyond this, however, there hasn’t been a way to promote Contenders whatsoever.

Having kicked off in 2017, the T2 community has been anxiously awaiting any form of in-game support. After a series of leaks in April, that support might finally be on the horizon, after Overwatch players found new skins already live.

Contenders skins are also on live patch 👀 pic.twitter.com/O7wseTHAPy — iCy (@iCy_OW) October 13, 2020

The 2020 Halloween Terror event crash-landed on October 13. With it came all-new Junkenstein’s Revenge challenges, fresh cosmetics, and of course, a new balance update. However, a new leaked revealed more that lied beneath the surface in this patch.

“Contenders Skins are also on live patch,” Canadian Contenders player iCy revealed on the same day. Sigma was shown with his green and black outfit only ever available to players in official T2 matches.

While Contenders games have been played online for the better part of 2020, each team still loads in with a Home and Away style cosmetic. The former is black and green Skins while the latter is white and green.

Blizzard also announced on October 13 that a Contenders Icon will soon be available too. A full announcement is forthcoming on Thursday, October 15 at 9 AM PT.

👀 Thursday @ 9am Pacific 👀 This is an announcement of an announcement 👀 pic.twitter.com/8FgvBXBtOd — Overwatch Path to Pro (@owpathtopro) October 13, 2020

Both could soon be usable by players around the globe as they have once again, popped up in-game. Of note, however, there’s currently no price attached in the store. Overwatch League Skins are purchased with OWL Tokens. Perhaps the same will be true for Contenders Skins once they go live. Though for now, there’s no way to tell how we’ll unlock them.

Australian Contenders was the first to wrap up in 2020. Every other region is still yet to have dates locked in for the final rounds of action, however. North and South America, Europe, China, and Korea still have competition left this calendar year.