Overwatch 2 players looking forward to the “competition” after leak of Valve’s hero-shooter

Declan Mclaughlin
overwatch bastion moss trailer screenshot header imageBlizzard

Bastion has been nerfed in a surprise patch.

Recent leaks have Overwatch 2 players looking forward to Valve jumping into the hero shooter genre, hoping it will add some competition in the genre for Blizzard.

Overwatch has dominated the hero shooter genre since its release in 2016 and hasn’t had too many other games try to steal its throne in the following years. However, it seems like Valve is stepping up to the plate, according to a prominent leaker.

The May 16, 2024 leak claims the developer is working on its own 6v6 hero shooter called Neon Prime with elements taken from Overwatch, Valorant, TF2, and other popular multiple games.

Overwatch 2 players discussed the news in a Reddit post and concluded that this is good for the Blizzard game as it should add competition to the market that it has dominated for so long.

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch splash artBlizzard

“This is absolutely fantastic news for anyone who loves Overwatch. Because even if you have zero intention of playing whatever Valve is making, the more direct competition Blizzard has for this specific slice of the pie – the harder they’ll work and the less greedy they’ll be in an attempt to maintain it. Honestly, I hope it’s phenomenal and really scares the shit out of them,” the top comment on the post said.

Another Reddit user agreed with the sentiment, saying the release of a Valve hero shooter will result in a better Overwatch experience in the long run, or “a better game to turn to.”

The hero shooter genre is experiencing a small renaissance with this Valve leak and Marvel Rivals emerging as potential foils to Overwatch. Whether Blizzard will feel pressed to polish or add more elements to OW2 remains to be seen.

At the very least, these upcoming titles give players more options, which is good for gamers, can create the kind of competition the Reddit post suggests, and have the potential to raise all boats with increased interest in a genre that has fallen by the wayside.

