Overwatch Halloween Terror event: Junkenstein's Revenge Challenge guide - Dexerto

Overwatch Halloween Terror event: Junkenstein’s Revenge Challenge guide

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:05

by Brad Norton
Halloween Terror Junkenstein's Revenge

The Overwatch Halloween Terror event is back in full force with new takes on the beloved Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode. With new challenge missions every week, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on how to get through them all.

If you’ve been an Overwatch fan since launch, you’ll feel right at home in this year’s Halloween Terror event. For the fifth year running, players can jump into the PvE mode and fend off waves of Zomnic forces as usual.

Adding some unique twists to the experience, Blizzard has dropped some new enemies into the mix. Baptiste and Ashe will be new mini-bosses as The Renegade and The Outlaw respectively. Though that’s not all: You can also flip the game on its head with a number of fresh variants for the mode.

Every week two new challenge missions will be added that look to test you in all-new ways. From buffed enemies to smaller team sizes, you’ll be pushed like never before in Junkenstein’s Revenge. But fear not, we’ve got you sorted with a complete guide on how to tackle each challenge.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Week One Challenge Missions

Vengeful Ghost

Watch out for a ghostly Zomnic that’ll be hunting you down in this mode.

First up is a ghostly challenge that will keep you on the move at all times. There will be a “deadly ghost” on the map that chases you and your teammates. No matter how well you’re doing, what round you’re up to, or which heroes you have on your team, a ghost will still be tracking you down regardless.

It’s always best to keep your distance as this ghost Zomnic will deal damage. Try to keep your back to a wall at the beginning of each round so you can always tell where the ghost is coming from. The last thing you want is to have a deadly surprise ruin your run.

Frenzied Stampede

Be extra vigilant of the castle doors as Zomnics could sneak past you in this challenge.

Next up is another variant that you’ll want to keep your sneakers on for. Zomnics move faster in this challenge which means everyone will need to be playing their A-game. They’ll be faster to attack you and they’ll be faster to reach the castle doors.

Try to focus down each wave as quickly as possible before the next spawns in. Things are going to get crazy, it’s going to be tough, but with remaining focused is key. You know every tactic already, you just have to do it all a little bit faster.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Week Two Challenge Missions

Volatile Zomnics

To kick off week two you’re going to need to have each other’s backs. In this challenge, Zomnics explode when they get close. Naturally, try to keep your distance, stick close to the spawn location, and play smart. 

In the standard playlist you may fall into a rhythm of just instantly wiping Zomnics from melee range right as they spawn. You’re going to need to buck that trend here. Standing close to the spawn locations will see you knocked down instantly. Play from afar and snipe your way to victory.

Three They Were

It’ll be three against the world in this specific challenge.

This challenge is self-explanatory. Instead of loading into Junkenstein’s Revenge with three other teammates, you’ll only have two friends to rely on here. Team size is shrunk down from four to three players but everyone will deal more damage.

Even with a smaller squad, it’s still a good idea to keep a healthy mix of roles. You’re going to want to keep at least one Support among your ranks to help enable two Damage dealers. Try to split the map in half. Damage on both sides with the Support centered at the back. This will give you the widest coverage and allow all three players to help with the middle lane.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Week Three Challenge Missions

Mystery Swap

Throw everything you know out of the window for this challenge. Everyone on your team will be swapping roles on the fly. Heroes will be coming and going the whole way through as everything is randomized.

The best advice for this mode is to just stay calm. Whether you get swapped onto an unfamiliar Hero or your position on the map needs to change to fit your new role, try to keep level-headed. Everyone on your team will be thrown for a loop in this mode. Work together, keep the communication going, and you’ll get through this challenge without a hassle.

Shocking Surprise

Shock Tires will be appearing far more frequently in this challenge.

Last but not least, the final challenge for Junkenstein’s Revenge in 2020 will ramp up the difficulty more than ever. Upon death, certain enemies will unleash a Shock-Tier in their place. Instead of just having to look out for them during boss waves, they can appear at any time throughout the run.

As a result, it’s ideal to have each section of the map on lockdown. If your team can gauge where the tires are early on, there’s little chance they’ll ever reach the castle doors.

Every Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 skin: challenges, rarity, price

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:06

by Bill Cooney
Halloween Terror

It’s finally time for Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2020 event, and the new skins this year definitely don’t disappoint. With new options for D.Va, Genji, Sigma, and more, we’ve got all the info on price and how to unlock each and every one.

Halloween Terror is by far one of the most popular seasonal events Overwatch has to offer, and the main reason is all of the awesome skins we get from Blizzard.

2020 is no different, with new cosmetic options for D.Va, Sigma, Winston, Sombra, Hanzo, Genji, Brigitte and Echo on offer. This is especially good news for all of us D.Va mains, since it’s her second new skin in less than a month.

Below, we’ll list all of the new Halloween skins for 2020, including their price and how to unlock them, starting with the weekly challenge skins and moving up to the Legendaries.

Fantasma Sombra – Epic – Challenge skin

Fantasma Sombra
Blizzard Entertainment
Fantasma Sombra is only available from the first weekly challenge.

First up for the challenge skins is none other than Sombra with a ghostly teal skin called ‘Fantasma’. Just by the looks of the still images, we can tell this fits with her hacker persona perfectly.

We’d bet money on the designs covering her jacket moving as well, adding an extra layer of detail onto this skin. Since it’s a weekly challenge reward and not a regular skin, it won’t be available for purchase. Instead, you can only unlock it by winning nine games during the first week of the event.

Stone Brigitte – Epic – Challenge skin

Overwatch Halloween Terror skins
Blizzard
The three Epic Skins can be yours if you’re able to tally 27 total wins across three weeks.

Stone Brigitte is week 2’s challenge reward, and as the name suggests it turns the hero into a living statue. Fittingly enough, she sort of looks like a boss from Dark Souls, which anyone who has played Overwatch for a while will tell you isn’t too far off the mark.

She’ll also look right at home charging into battle next to Gargoyle Winston from 2019’s Halloween event. She might have taken a few nerfs over the last year, but you can’t deny this is a good-looking skin.

Ragdoll Echo – Epic – Challenge skin

Blizzard Entertainment
This Echo skin looks like something out of a Tim Burton fever dream.

Finally, the last weekly challenge skin is the amazing Ragdoll Echo skin. Ever since it was released ahead of the event, it’s been a favorite of Overwatch fans, and it’s easy to see why.

Echo looks like she came straight out of a Tim Burton movie, with a button eye and stitches running up and down her skin. A ghostly red glow makes the perfect highlight as she floats through the seasonal spooky maps.

Dai-Tengu Hanzo – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Dai-Tengu Hanzo Skin.

Both of the Shimada brothers get a new skin for 2020, but we’ll take a look at Hanzo to start things off in the Legendary category.

In contrast to his ‘Demon Hunter’ skin from years past, the archer seems to have become the demon this time around, with his face even resembling the one etched into his previous skin.

Karasu-Tengu Genji – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Karasu-Tengu Genji Skin.

There was some talk of Genji getting a new skin for Halloween 2020, and it looks like those rumors weren’t too far off the mark. Like his brother, the cyber-ninja has apparently been turned into some kind of bird demon.

As with every Legendary Genji skin, special attention has been paid to his katana, which has firey, molten effects you’d expect to see on something wielded by a resident of the underworld.

Flying Dutchman Sigma – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Flying Dutchman Sigma Skin.

This is one skin that people have been predicting since Sigma came out. Since he comes fro the Netherlands, and literally floats above the ground, the “Flying Dutchman” skin is one we saw coming from a mile away.

The best part of this skin though? It definitely has to be the fact his orbs have been turned into two little sea urchins, but that beard isn’t half bad either.

Werewolf Winston – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Werewolf Winston Skin.

Sorry McCree fans, it ends up being Winston who will get a werewolf Halloween skin first. Aside from the furry features and wooden jetpack, the scientist is also rocking a very stylish flannel that probably fit before the full moon.

If you think this skin is awesome when Winston is normal, just wait until he gets angry – then it really gets good.

Shin-Ryeong D.Va – Legendary – 6000

Overwatch Legendary skin
Blizzard
A look at the new Legendary Shin-Ryeong D.Va Skin.

We’ve finally arrived, D.Va actually has an Overwatch Halloween skin, and all is right in the world of Overwatch. After making us wait four years, Blizzard has outdone themselves by giving Hana Song some little fox ears and ghostly tails.

Her MEKA is also looking the part, and has been transformed into a spooky version of the traditional Korean homes known as ‘Hanok.’

There you have it, all of the new Overwatch skins for Halloween Terror 2020. Whichever ones you want to pick up, be sure to do it before the event wraps up on November 3.