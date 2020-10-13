Overwatch Halloween Terror event: Junkenstein's Revenge Challenge guide - Dexerto

The Overwatch Halloween Terror event is back in full force with new takes on the beloved Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode. With new challenge missions every week, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown on how to get through them all.

If you’ve been an Overwatch fan since launch, you’ll feel right at home in this year’s Halloween Terror event. For the fifth year running, players can jump into the PvE mode and fend off waves of Zomnic forces as usual.

Adding some unique twists to the experience, Blizzard has dropped some new enemies into the mix. Baptiste and Ashe will be new mini-bosses as The Renegade and The Outlaw respectively. Though that’s not all: You can also flip the game on its head with a number of fresh variants for the mode.

Every week two new challenge missions will be added that look to test you in all-new ways. From buffed enemies to smaller team sizes, you’ll be pushed like never before in Junkenstein’s Revenge. But fear not, we’ve got you sorted with a complete guide on how to tackle each challenge.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Week One Challenge Missions

Vengeful Ghost

First up is a ghostly challenge that will keep you on the move at all times. There will be a “deadly ghost” on the map that chases you and your teammates. No matter how well you’re doing, what round you’re up to, or which heroes you have on your team, a ghost will still be tracking you down regardless.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer gets ready for Halloween as stunning Witch Mercy

It’s always best to keep your distance as this ghost Zomnic will deal damage. Try to keep your back to a wall at the beginning of each round so you can always tell where the ghost is coming from. The last thing you want is to have a deadly surprise ruin your run.

Frenzied Stampede

Next up is another variant that you’ll want to keep your sneakers on for. Zomnics move faster in this challenge which means everyone will need to be playing their A-game. They’ll be faster to attack you and they’ll be faster to reach the castle doors.

Try to focus down each wave as quickly as possible before the next spawns in. Things are going to get crazy, it’s going to be tough, but with remaining focused is key. You know every tactic already, you just have to do it all a little bit faster.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Week Two Challenge Missions

Volatile Zomnics

To kick off week two you’re going to need to have each other’s backs. In this challenge, Zomnics explode when they get close. Naturally, try to keep your distance, stick close to the spawn location, and play smart.

Read More: Among us comes to Overwatch with amazing custom game mode

In the standard playlist you may fall into a rhythm of just instantly wiping Zomnics from melee range right as they spawn. You’re going to need to buck that trend here. Standing close to the spawn locations will see you knocked down instantly. Play from afar and snipe your way to victory.

Three They Were

This challenge is self-explanatory. Instead of loading into Junkenstein’s Revenge with three other teammates, you’ll only have two friends to rely on here. Team size is shrunk down from four to three players but everyone will deal more damage.

Even with a smaller squad, it’s still a good idea to keep a healthy mix of roles. You’re going to want to keep at least one Support among your ranks to help enable two Damage dealers. Try to split the map in half. Damage on both sides with the Support centered at the back. This will give you the widest coverage and allow all three players to help with the middle lane.

Junkenstein’s Revenge Week Three Challenge Missions

Mystery Swap

Throw everything you know out of the window for this challenge. Everyone on your team will be swapping roles on the fly. Heroes will be coming and going the whole way through as everything is randomized.

Read More: Overwatch x Spirited Away Echo skin idea would be perfect for Halloween

The best advice for this mode is to just stay calm. Whether you get swapped onto an unfamiliar Hero or your position on the map needs to change to fit your new role, try to keep level-headed. Everyone on your team will be thrown for a loop in this mode. Work together, keep the communication going, and you’ll get through this challenge without a hassle.

Shocking Surprise

Last but not least, the final challenge for Junkenstein’s Revenge in 2020 will ramp up the difficulty more than ever. Upon death, certain enemies will unleash a Shock-Tier in their place. Instead of just having to look out for them during boss waves, they can appear at any time throughout the run.

Read more: Overwatch meets WarCraft with epic RTS custom game mode

As a result, it’s ideal to have each section of the map on lockdown. If your team can gauge where the tires are early on, there’s little chance they’ll ever reach the castle doors.