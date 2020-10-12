 Overwatch's Jeff Kaplan hints at changes to "incredibly powerful" Sombra - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan hints at changes to “incredibly powerful” Sombra

Published: 12/Oct/2020 19:02

by Michael Gwilliam
Sombra on Volskaya Industries
Blizzard Entertainment

Jeff Kaplan Sombra

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan hinted that some changes may be coming to Sombra in the future, claiming that the stealth-based hero is “incredibly powerful” at the highest levels of play.

Since her release in 2016, Sombra has been one of the most difficult Overwatch heroes to get value with as her kit relies heavily on team coordination. In ladder matches, where players are randomly put together, finding the teamplay required to make Sombra work can be quite a challenge.

That said, in organized professional play, the story changes completely, with Sombra looking like one of the most overpowered heroes available.

In an interview with The Loadout, Kaplan explained that the team enjoys seeing what works in the pro scene. “One of the most fascinating things for us is watching how the professional players perform with certain heroes in a way that the rest of the player base cannot pull off. The best example of that is Sombra.”

Sombra fires Machine Pistol
Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra is very powerful in the Overwatch League.

“Sombra is so incredibly powerful in the Overwatch League and so dominant,” he added. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the player base where the hero is very difficult to play.

“If we were to look at the statistics, even among Master and Grandmaster Overwatch players, Sombra doesn’t perform very well because she’s so completely and utterly team dependent,” Kaplan explained. “But once you get these mastermind Overwatch League coaches showing their players when and where to EMP, she works.”

Kaplan further added that it’s “fun” for the team to study the differences between the two types of Overwatch matches and how Sombra dominates in one but not the other.

Sombra activates EMP
Blizzard Entertainment
EMP is one of the best Overwatch ultimates.

The fact that Sombra doesn’t perform in Grandmaster games is really a testament to how much Overwatch changes once teamwork enters the equation. It also suggests that some changes could be coming to Sombra.

Given the fact that Overwatch developers balance from the top down, it seems likely that Sombra will be getting some sort of changes that make her weaker in OWL, but stronger in ranked play.

It’s unclear when and if we will see any changes to Sombra, but with Overwatch 2 on the way, hopefully we’ll hear something in the not-so-distant future.

Smash

Shantae creator weighs in on Smash Ultimate DLC fighter potential

Published: 12/Oct/2020 17:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Shantae in Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2
WayForward/Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Matt Bozon, one of the creators of the popular video game character Shantae discussed the possibility of the half-genie coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a future DLC fighter.

Shantae is a highly-requested Smash Ultimate fighter, regularly appearing in character ballots. While she is technically in the game as a Spirit, many fans want her to evolve into a fully-playable fighter, just as Min Min did as DLC.

Now, in an interview with Siliconera, Matt Bozon delved into those desires when asked how he felt about the fans who want Shantae in Smash and how she’d play in the game.

“We love the enthusiasm!” he exclaimed. “It was incredible to have her included as a Spirit, and I know that meant a lot to Shantae fans.”

Shantae being loud
WayForward
Shantae is a popular Smash candidate.

As for how she would play, Bozon further added: “If she ever becomes playable in Smash, it would be neat to see how hair-whipping, dancing, or transformations could play a part in her moveset.”

This wording is quite interesting. Surely if Shantae was in development to become a DLC fighter, he wouldn’t be allowed to discuss possible movesets. On the other hand, it’s also not like he confirmed or denied that she is coming, so the character is still on the table.

Plus, Bozon seems to be more than a fan of seeing her in Ultimate. Considering franchises need some sort of history on Nintendo to get representation, the series is in luck.

Shantae's Spirit in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Shantae is in Smash Ultimate as a Spirit.

Shantae is no stranger to Nintendo consoles, with the first debuting on the Gameboy Color back in 2002. Since then, the franchise has also shown up on Sony’s PlayStation platforms, the Xbox One, PC, and more.

Amusingly, he also explained how Shantae’s Spirit came about. “In this case we just sent over some artwork to be used at their discretion, on the off chance they could include her in some way. We didn’t know that she’d be a Spirit, or even what a Spirit was!” he revealed to Siliconera.

Shantae on Gameboy
Nintendo
Shantae debuted on the Gameboy Color.

“We were shocked to see Shantae show up during a Smash Direct. It was awesome! Before that moment, we didn’t know any details,” he added. “In cases like that, our M.O. is to zip it and wait.”

With this in mind, it’s certainly possible that Shantae ends up coming to Smash Ultimate as DLC down the line, though we may have to wait quite a bit to find out. All of the Fighters Pass Volume 2 content is set to be released by December, 2021 so there’s still over a year to see what happens.