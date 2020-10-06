 Overwatch x Spirited Away Echo skin idea would be perfect for Halloween - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch x Spirited Away Echo skin idea would be perfect for Halloween

Published: 6/Oct/2020 1:13

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

One Overwatch and ‘Spirited Away’ fan created a simple yet brilliant skin for Echo that turns her into the lovable and terrifying spirit No-Face from the popular animated film.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away isn’t just one of the most popular animated films of all time, it’s also one of the most successful movies ever from Japan.

During the adventures of Chihiro as she attempts to return with her parents from the spirit world, No-Face appears as a ghost who’s able to take on the characteristics of others by consuming them – sort of similar to how Echo’s ultimate works, if you think about it.

It appears that this connection was enough to inspire Reddit user ‘Alert-Scientist6579’ to create a minimalist Echo skin featuring No-Face’s famous mask.

Echo x No-Face concept for Halloween Skin from Overwatch

Other than the mask and her fingers, the rest of Echo is completely black, with just a few red highlights thrown in, and anyone who’s seen Spirited Away will instantly know who’s she’s meant to represent.

Thankfully, there’s no sign of the giant terrifying mouth that No-Face has toward the movie’s end, but honestly, it looks much cleaner and far less nightmare-inducing without it.

Like we mentioned before, the Omnic AI and the cartoon spirit each have the ability to mimic others (though thankfully Echo’s method doesn’t involve consuming the other person, otherwise she’d really be OP).

Echo uses Duplicate on Winston
Blizzard Entertainment
Come to think of it, a good Echo can be just as scary as No-Face.

In other Overwatch skin news, it was revealed that OWL 2020 MVP Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim could pick Echo for his custom skin. Whether or not he will remains to be seen, not to mention what it could potentially look like.

While she might be one of the newest heroes to join the Overwatch roster, the Omnic has already more than proven her worth as a DPS powerhouse in the right hands.

Whether or not she’ll be getting a skin for the game’s Halloween Terror event, whenever it does start, is another unknown – but with the amount of fan ideas we’ve seen far, it would be surprising if Blizzard didn’t have something up their sleeves, as well.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.