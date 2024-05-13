Marvel Rivals datamine teases MCU-style skins in the works

Based on recent Marvel Rivals leaks, MCU skins are “on the way” to the game. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Closed Alpha test for Marvel Rivals has just started, bringing 19 different heroes and villains sporting various abilities and ultimates. So far, each character in the Closed Alpha comes with one skin in the game. But as far as a recent leak goes, it looks like there’ll be more to come, including MCU outfits.

Marvel Rivals leaker Miller Ross has shared an interesting detail regarding MCU outfits eventually coming to the game.

In one of the posts in a thread on X sharing various datamined information, he wrote: “No MCU skins in this build yet, but there’s a bunch of them referenced. They’re definitely on the way.”

He then pointed out that given the game just “pushed a patch,” more skins might likely get sneaked in during the Closed Alpha Test. However, there’s no way to know for sure. So, do take all this information with a grain of salt till there’s an official announcement from devs.

As to which characters will get MCU outfits, it’s currently unknown. But seeing how there are so many different characters, there should be plenty of opportunities.

netease / marvel

It’d be interesting to see if, say, there’s a black and white Wanda skin from Wandavision for Scarlet Witch, like the one in Marvel Super War – the MOBA game from NetEase. Or if “Doctor Strange 2” skin from the same game makes an appearance in Marvel Rivals.

Cosmetics have always been one of the huge aspects of shooters or competitive games, just like Fortnite and Overwatch. In fact, right now, there’s a chance to earn a Closed Alpha exclusive skin for Scarlet Witch, namely the Moonlit Witch skin.

By exclusive, this means the skin will no longer be available once the test period ends, so you have time to claim it before then.

There’s yet to be any official information on whether the game will be getting more exclusive skins or when MCU outfits will make it to the game. Though assuming all the leaks are accurate, there are a ton of things that players can look forward to.

