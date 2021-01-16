 Sailor Moon x Disney crossover Overwatch skin is the perfect fit for Mercy - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Sailor Moon x Disney crossover Overwatch skin is the perfect fit for Mercy

Published: 16/Jan/2021 0:45

by Bill Cooney
Mercy Overwatch Sailor Moon
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

One dedicated Overwatch fan and Mercy stan has come up with an awesomely creative skin design for the hero that mixes Sailor Moon and the Disney classic Snow White all into one.

Concepts for fairytale skins have been a favorite of Overwatch players almost since the game was introduced. While there are even a few oficial ones in Overwatch now (like Red Riding Hood Ashe and Dragon Mercy), there’s no way Blizzard would be able to keep up with all the ideas floating around out there.

That hasn’t stopped the artistically talented fans among us from adding on to that pile though, and one of the best we’ve seen lately is from artist u/aerisycloud. Their creation combines not not only Disney’s Snow White, but also everyone’s favorite Guardian of Earth, Sailor Moon, into a Mercy skin that fits the hero just perfectly.

Mercy Snow White skin concept
aerisycloud
A skin that might even give Mercy’s pink skin a run for its money in popularity.

This skin would be one of the few that recasts Mercy as a brunette, obviously a nod to Snow White. The colors and materials are also reminiscent of the fairy tale, but the cut and boots are practically common-issue for the Sailor Scouts.

Her Cadecus Pistol and Staff, along with her wings, are now solid gold (whether this is with or without 3000 CP is unknown), which would also pass in an instant for accessories that Sailor Moon would rock.

We love seeing these kinds of skin concepts, especially ones as cool as this, but it can be easy to forget how much time and effort goes into each one. To show us how much work it took, along with the finished product, aerisycloud also posted a time-lapse of their creation – which is worth watching in its own right.

My Mercy skin idea: Snow White x Sailor Moon from Overwatch

If this skin were to be made, it’d also be neat to see a Torbjorn skin featuring him as one of the Seven Dwarfs (Grumpy, preferably), and a voice clip along the lines of “Moon healing… escalation!” as a nod towards the anime.

As far as actual in-game skins go, you can currently unlock the new Kyogisha Hanzo skin until January 25, and the 2021 Lunar New Year event — which brings a ton of new skins with it — should get going shortly after that wraps up.

Call of Duty

3 tips to help you survive Black Ops Cold War’s new Zombies Cranked mode

Published: 15/Jan/2021 23:40

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

With the release of Black Ops Cold War’s mid-season update, Treyarch has added Cranked into the game’s Zombies mode – and it’s pretty different from the standard version, requiring some completely separate strategies. 

While Cranked in Call of Duty games is nothing new, having debuted all the way back in 2013’s Ghosts, what is different is a Zombies version of the mode, which was just added to Black Ops Cold War during the game’s midseason update.

The concept is simple: You’re given a timer, and when that timer reaches 0, you explode and die. With each kill, however, your timer resets, giving you more time to keep on grinding. It’s an incredibly fast-paced mode in normal multiplayer, and the Zombies version is even more hectic – but there are some tips you can utilize to help you survive longer.

Pace out your kills

Activision
Pacing out your kills in Cranked is important due to the fact that you only need one kill to reset your timer.

In standard Cranked, players are usually scrambling to get kills. In a 5v5 or 6v6, it makes sense, considering there’s only a limited amount of potential targets, and if you can’t find anyone, you’ll die easily due to the timer running out.

With BOCW Zombies Cranked, the opposite is true. There’s always an abundance of enemies and, while it’s not impossible to run out of targets, generally speaking, they’ll keep on spawning (there’s not even a break in-between rounds).

Because of this, there’s no need to be mowing down Zombies as one does in the normal mode. Instead, if you’re feeling overwhelmed (or if you want to get something done like Pack-A-Punching your weapon), try running away from the enemies for a while to get your bearings.

Remember, all it takes is one kill to reset your timer. If you find it running out, just look behind you at the horde you’ve surely amounted, kill one Zombie, and then move along with your business. Wasting your time mowing down each and every zombie can cost you your game.

With all that being said, don’t think you can run away from the Zombies with no problem; if you get too far away, you’ll find yourself struggling for kills, so it’s best if you stay nearby.

Use fast-reloading weapons and attachments

Activision
You’ll want to use weapons that can be reloaded quickly in Cranked.

In normal Zombies, using a LMG is sort of required during late-game conflicts, as it allows you to mow down Zombies with greater power. In Cranked, speed is king, so it might be better to use something smaller like an SMG.

Reloading fast is essential in Cranked, as you can easily become overrun. Even though it does have a lot of power, you don’t want to waste your time on the horrendously slow reload time found on LMGs. If you want an even faster reload time, you could even throw a fast-mag onto your SMG, and get it done even quicker.

In addition, SMGs have the added benefit of allowing you to run faster, meaning you’ll be able to evade Zombies even better than you would before.

Always go for the Timer Freeze power up

Activision
Remembering these tips can be the difference between surviving or dying early on.

Treyarch has implemented a brand new power-up that’s exclusive to the Cranked game mode: Timer Freeze. With this, players will be able to stop their countdown timer for around 15 seconds or so, giving them a breather.

While this might seem obvious to point out, you’ll want to go for those as much as possible. Getting one at the start of your game is not too important, but it’s especially critical when you get into the late game.

As the mode goes on, your timer will get shorter and shorter, meaning every break you get becomes more and more important. Having that 15 second breather seems like an eternity once you get it, so missing out on one can hurt you a lot – sometimes costing you your life.

While Cranked is incredibly fast-paced, it’s really not that bad if you know what you’re doing. If you remember these tips, you shouldn’t have as much of a problem.