Sailor Moon x Disney crossover Overwatch skin is the perfect fit for Mercy - Dexerto

One dedicated Overwatch fan and Mercy stan has come up with an awesomely creative skin design for the hero that mixes Sailor Moon and the Disney classic Snow White all into one.
Concepts for fairytale skins have been a favorite of Overwatch players almost since the game was introduced. While there are even a few oficial ones in Overwatch now (like Red Riding Hood Ashe and Dragon Mercy), there’s no way Blizzard would be able to keep up with all the ideas floating around out there.
That hasn’t stopped the artistically talented fans among us from adding on to that pile though, and one of the best we’ve seen lately is from artist u/aerisycloud. Their creation combines not not only Disney’s Snow White, but also everyone’s favorite Guardian of Earth, Sailor Moon, into a Mercy skin that fits the hero just perfectly.
This skin would be one of the few that recasts Mercy as a brunette, obviously a nod to Snow White. The colors and materials are also reminiscent of the fairy tale, but the cut and boots are practically common-issue for the Sailor Scouts.
Her Cadecus Pistol and Staff, along with her wings, are now solid gold (whether this is with or without 3000 CP is unknown), which would also pass in an instant for accessories that Sailor Moon would rock.
We love seeing these kinds of skin concepts, especially ones as cool as this, but it can be easy to forget how much time and effort goes into each one. To show us how much work it took, along with the finished product, aerisycloud also posted a time-lapse of their creation – which is worth watching in its own right.
If this skin were to be made, it’d also be neat to see a Torbjorn skin featuring him as one of the Seven Dwarfs (Grumpy, preferably), and a voice clip along the lines of “Moon healing… escalation!” as a nod towards the anime.
As far as actual in-game skins go, you can currently unlock the new Kyogisha Hanzo skin until January 25, and the 2021 Lunar New Year event — which brings a ton of new skins with it — should get going shortly after that wraps up.