Overwatch

How to unlock new Overwatch Kyogisha Hanzo Skin: full Challenge guide

Published: 12/Jan/2021 19:14 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:44

by Brad Norton
Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has just released a new Epic Hanzo Skin in the latest Overwatch update and unlocking it couldn’t be simpler. Here’s everything you need to know.

A brand new Kyogisha Hanzo Skin is now live in Overwatch along with the new Kanezaka Deathmatch map. The unique cosmetic is only available for a limited time — but you won’t have to pay a dollar to unlock it.

Outside of seasonal events, the Overwatch community is often treated to individual Skin releases. From LEGO Bastion to the Nano Cola D.Va skin and plenty more. Now, it’s Hanzo’s turn in the spotlight with his own unique cosmetic.

Alongside the new look is a handful of similarly themed rewards including Sprays and Player Icons. You can claim it all without much of a hassle. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Kyogisha Hanzo Skin

There are two separate tasks if you’re looking to unlock everything on offer in the latest update. The first part couldn’t be simpler though. All you need to do is play and win in Overwatch. There are no specific requirements, no certain heroes to play as or anything of the sort. Simply winning in Overwatch will get the job done.

Quick Play, Competitive Play, and any Arcade mode will all contribute progress. Therefore, you’ll always be chipping away at the new items without having to put much effort into it. Winning just nine games in total before January 25 will unlock three exclusive rewards.

Kanezaka Challenge rewards

  • 3 Wins | Pagoda Player Icon
  • 6 Wins | Yōkai Spray
  • 9 Wins | 1 New Epic Skin: Kyogisha Hanzo

The Epic skin is completely original from anything Hanzo has had before. You won’t be able to grab it anytime after this event period, so be sure to get your games in soon.

How to unlock new Sprays during Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge

Outside of these three rewards for playing the game, you can also grab a few other items without even needing to open Overwatch.  No different from earlier events, players will also be rewarded just for watching their favorite streamers play the game.

Tuning in to any OW livestream on Twitch from now until January 25 will earn you progress towards an assortment of new Sprays. Here are the requirements for each step:

Kanezaka Challenge stream-time rewards

  • 2 Hours Watched | 1 New Spray
  • 4 Hours Watched | 2 New Sprays
  • 6 Hours Watched | 3 New Sprays

You won’t have to worry about binging all six hours on the first day. Slowly chipping away at this one over the course of the event works just as well. 

These exclusive rewards will be live across all platforms until January 25. Meaning you’ll have roughly two weeks to get your games in and kick back with your favorite streamers.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes viral for luckiest Shiny ever

Published: 12/Jan/2021 21:08 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:12

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral after getting the “luckiest” Shiny ever in Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures. The odds of getting such a rare ‘mon are literally astronomical. 

Shiny Pokemon were first introduced in Gen II’s Gold & Silver in 1999. Ever since its debut, Trainers have been obsessed with catching the rare variants.

A Sword & Shield player went viral online after catching what many are calling the luckiest Shiny of all time from a Dynamax Adventures Raid in The Crown Tundra.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player’s lucky Shiny

In October 2019, Sword & Shield got its second expansion, The Crown Tundra. The DLC includes the new Dynamax Adventures mode which allows Trainers to catch all past Gen Legendaries.

A player using the mode went viral when they showed off the “perfect” Pokemon they had caught. “I found a Shiny AND Perfect Oranguru during a Dynamax Adventure! (1 in 96100 odds!),” the fan exclaimed.

Not only was the Gen VII monster a Shiny, it also had perfectly maxed out IVs. While catching the variant in the mode has a 1 out of 100 chance with a Shiny Charm, the combination of having perfect stats is insanely rare.

I found a Shiny AND Perfect Oranguru during a Dynamax Adventure! (1 in 96100 odds!) from PokemonSwordAndShield

Putting just how crazy the odds are into perspective, the lucky player explained, “There’s actually 32 possible IVs since 0 is also a possible draw. This brings the chances of this to 1/32 for each random IV, meaning the odds of this magnificent beast is 1/102400, or a 0.00098%! Unreal!”

Screenshot of Pokemon player explaining the insane odds of their Shiny catch.

This isn’t the first time a Sword & Shield Trainer has found themselves insanely lucky in the Gen 8 RPG. In December, a player managed to hatch two Shiny Koffing back to back from eggs – which has odds of 1 out of 512!

While The Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures mode has made Shiny hunting the easiest that it’s ever been, the fan’s luck of also getting perfect IV stats with 0.00098% odds is incredibly impressive, to say the least.