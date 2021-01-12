How to unlock new Overwatch Kyogisha Hanzo Skin: full Challenge guide

Blizzard has just released a new Epic Hanzo Skin in the latest Overwatch update and unlocking it couldn’t be simpler. Here’s everything you need to know.

A brand new Kyogisha Hanzo Skin is now live in Overwatch along with the new Kanezaka Deathmatch map. The unique cosmetic is only available for a limited time — but you won’t have to pay a dollar to unlock it.

Outside of seasonal events, the Overwatch community is often treated to individual Skin releases. From LEGO Bastion to the Nano Cola D.Va skin and plenty more. Now, it’s Hanzo’s turn in the spotlight with his own unique cosmetic.

Alongside the new look is a handful of similarly themed rewards including Sprays and Player Icons. You can claim it all without much of a hassle. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Kyogisha Hanzo Skin

There are two separate tasks if you’re looking to unlock everything on offer in the latest update. The first part couldn’t be simpler though. All you need to do is play and win in Overwatch. There are no specific requirements, no certain heroes to play as or anything of the sort. Simply winning in Overwatch will get the job done.

Quick Play, Competitive Play, and any Arcade mode will all contribute progress. Therefore, you’ll always be chipping away at the new items without having to put much effort into it. Winning just nine games in total before January 25 will unlock three exclusive rewards.

Kanezaka Challenge rewards

3 Wins | Pagoda Player Icon

6 Wins | Yōkai Spray

9 Wins | 1 New Epic Skin: Kyogisha Hanzo

The Epic skin is completely original from anything Hanzo has had before. You won’t be able to grab it anytime after this event period, so be sure to get your games in soon.

How to unlock new Sprays during Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge

Outside of these three rewards for playing the game, you can also grab a few other items without even needing to open Overwatch. No different from earlier events, players will also be rewarded just for watching their favorite streamers play the game.

Tuning in to any OW livestream on Twitch from now until January 25 will earn you progress towards an assortment of new Sprays. Here are the requirements for each step:

Kanezaka Challenge stream-time rewards

2 Hours Watched | 1 New Spray

4 Hours Watched | 2 New Sprays

6 Hours Watched | 3 New Sprays

You won’t have to worry about binging all six hours on the first day. Slowly chipping away at this one over the course of the event works just as well.

These exclusive rewards will be live across all platforms until January 25. Meaning you’ll have roughly two weeks to get your games in and kick back with your favorite streamers.