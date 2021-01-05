When is Overwatch's Lunar New Year 2021 event? Start date, skins, more - Dexerto

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year events are always a treat, and it won’t be any different in 2021. Players will be able to play special game modes and get their hands on some unique skins. Here’s everything we know so far.

The new year is finally here, which means Overwatch players can already look forward to the first seasonal event, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2021. It’s all about the Chinese New Year and introduces fresh content that revolves around Chinese culture and festivity.

In the past, it’s always included special game modes, map themes, cosmetics, and of course, some extraordinary skins. This year won’t be any different. An official announcement hasn’t been made yet, but we can still speculate on what’s to come.

What special game modes will the event include?

Last year, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event introduced Capture The Flag Blitz. In essence, it was a traditional capture the flag mode, but with a twist. Flags were placed much closer to the teams, and six captures were needed instead of three.

It often ended up being a chaotic skirmish, but no two games were the same, and it was incredibly fun. Based on the track record, all the signs point toward a similar event happening this year. However, there’s always a chance Blizzard could introduce something completely new. We’ll have to wait and see.

Lunar New Year skins

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year events are all about the skins. The previous one added four legendary skins and three epic skins, making it seven in total. Moira, Sombra, Brigitte, Lucio, Winston, Doomfist, and Wrecking ball were the lucky heroes.

Unfortunately, we don’t know which heroes will get skins this year or what they’ll look like. But we’ll be sure to update this article the moment we do and provide a list of them all in this section.

When will the event start?

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2021 event doesn’t have a fixed date yet. However, in the last four years, it’s started in late January three times. So, it will probably be the same this year.

Plus, Overwatch events tend to go live on Tuesdays, which means either January 19 or January 26 are good estimates. Either way, it will last for several weeks, running all the way into February.