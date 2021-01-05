When is Overwatch's Lunar New Year 2021 event? Start date, skins, more - Dexerto

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year events are always a treat, and it won’t be any different in 2021. Players will be able to play special game modes and get their hands on some unique skins. Here’s everything we know so far.
The new year is finally here, which means Overwatch players can already look forward to the first seasonal event, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2021. It’s all about the Chinese New Year and introduces fresh content that revolves around Chinese culture and festivity.
In the past, it’s always included special game modes, map themes, cosmetics, and of course, some extraordinary skins. This year won’t be any different. An official announcement hasn’t been made yet, but we can still speculate on what’s to come.
Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event is a time for celebration!
What special game modes will the event include?
Last year, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event introduced Capture The Flag Blitz. In essence, it was a traditional capture the flag mode, but with a twist. Flags were placed much closer to the teams, and six captures were needed instead of three.
It often ended up being a chaotic skirmish, but no two games were the same, and it was incredibly fun. Based on the track record, all the signs point toward a similar event happening this year. However, there’s always a chance Blizzard could introduce something completely new. We’ll have to wait and see.
Overwatch’s Capture The Flag Blitz is a good casual mode to break up the ranked grind.
Lunar New Year skins
Overwatch’s Lunar New Year events are all about the skins. The previous one added four legendary skins and three epic skins, making it seven in total. Moira, Sombra, Brigitte, Lucio, Winston, Doomfist, and Wrecking ball were the lucky heroes.
The TFT Fates Mid-Set update, Festival of Beasts, is on its way in patch 11.2. The mega update is set to replace 20 current champions and six traits with entirely new ones, as well as introduce a new battle pass and completely turn the game on its head.
The Mid-Set update was a hit back in TFT Galaxies, so much so that they’re going to continue changing the game up every three months for players. While the Festival of Beasts update isn’t an entirely new set, it may as well be an entirely new game.
The Set 4.5 update is set to drop early in 2021, and will overhaul TFT with 20 new champions and seven new traits — including some content not yet released in League of Legends. Here’s what we know so far.
Ornn is expected to join the TFT roster in Festival of Beasts as a 5 cost Elderwood Blacksmith.
When is the TFT Festival of Beasts launching?
The TFT Fates Mid-Set update, Festival of Beasts, is locked in to launch on patch 11.2. The set date for that update is January 21, 2021. This will also be the final day of Set 4, so be sure to finish your ranked grind by January 20.
Before that, the changes will be pushed onto the PBE when the cycle goes live on January 6, 2021 for two weeks of testing.
The Festival of Beasts is coming to the Convergence! Have you received your invitation yet? Once we know who's made the list, you'll be the first to know what's coming. Stay tuned!
On Tuesday, January 5, lead Teamfight Tactics developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer confirmed all the new units that would be added to the game in Set 4.5, as well as which popular champions would be sticking around into 2021 after escaping the “Fates” axe.
Here’s all 20 new champions, their cost, traits, and abilities.
TFT “Festival of Beast” Set 4.5 Champions
CHAMPION
COST
TRAIT
SPELL DESCRIPTION (*Numbers subject to change)
Brand
1g
Dragonsoul Mage
After a brief delay, Brand erupts the ground under the enemy with the highest Attack Speed in Flames, dealing (175/275/450) magic damage to enemies within. If an enemy is caught in the epicenter, they are stunned for (1.5/2/3) seconds.
Tristana
1g
Dragonsoul Sharpshooter
Tristana excites her Dragon, increasing her Attack Speed by (80/100/125%) and dealing (20/40/60) bonus magic damage on hit for 3 seconds.
Sivir
3g
Cultists Sharpshooter
Sivir rallies her allies, granting them (60/75/100%) Attack Speed for 5 seconds. Sivir gains (100/200/400) bonus Attack Damage for the duration.
Vladimir
2g
Cultist Syphoner
Vladimir deals (350/500/750) magic damage to his target. All nearby allies are healed for 40% of damage dealt.
Samira
5g
Daredevil Sharpshooter
Samira dashes towards the largest group of enemies, gaining 100% dodge, becoming unstoppable, and firing out 15/25/50 shots at random nearby enemies over 2 seconds.
Nasus
1g
Divine Syphoner
Nasus wither the enemy with the highest percent heath, dealing (400/600/1000) damage over 5 seconds, and slowing their Attack Speed and Movement Speed by 50% for the duration.
Kayle
4g
Divine Executioner
Kayle Ascends, causing her attacks to launch waves that deal (100/175/600) bonus magic damage.
Braum
2g
Dragonsoul Vanguard
Braum puts up his shield for 4 seconds, absorbing and stopping all incoming missiles and reducing his damage taken from that direction by (75/80/90%)
Shyvana
3g
Dragonsoul Brawler
Shyvana dashes away from her current target and transforms into Dragon Form. While in Dragon Form, Shyvana gains 90% bonus health, (60/120/250) Attack Damage, and her basic attacks become ranged attacks that deal (150/300/600) bonus magic damage over 2 seconds on hit.
Aurelion Sol
4g
Dragonsoul Mage
Aurelion Sol breathes lighting in a line towards the farthes enemy, dealing (350/550/1750) magic damage and overcharging all enemies hit for 10 seconds. If an enemy is already overcharged, Aurelion Sol consumes the effect and deals 50% bonus damage.
Olaf
4g
Dragonsoul Slayer
Olaf gains (150/200/450%) Attack Speed, immunity to Crowd Control, and his attacks cleave in a cove in front of him for (40/50/100%) physical damage for the rest of combat.
Swain
5g
Dragonsoul Syphoner
Swain transforms into his dragon form for 6 seconds, gaining (60/75/100%) maximum health and dealing (75/150/1000) magic damage each second to enemies within (2.5/2.5/5) hexes. While in dragon form, every 2 seconds Swain breathes fire in a cone in front of him, dealing (175/350/5000) magic damage, burning enemies for 25% of their maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds, and reducing healing by 50% for the duration.
Rakan
2g
Elderwood Keeper
Rakan dashes to the furthest enemy within range, Disarming all units he passes through for (1.5/2/3) seconds and taunting his target. Rakan then creates a shield with (300/550/950) health on himself for 4 seconds.
Xayah
4g
Elderwood Executioner
Xayah leaps into the air becoming untargetable, invulnerable, and throwing out a fan of feather daggers dealing (300/325/375%) of her Attack Damage as Physical Damage to enemies within the cone. Xayah then recalls her feathers, striking enemies hit for (100/200/400) magic damage per feather.
Ornn
5g
Elderwood Blacksmith
Ornn summons an elemental from behind the furthest enemy to travel towards him, knocking up and stunning enemies hit for 1.5/2/15 seconds, and dealing 100/200/4000 magic damage.If the elemental runs into Ornn, he headbutts it, redirecting it towards another distant enemy.
Darius
3g
Fortune Slayer
Darius dunks an enemy, dealing (500/750/1250) magic damage. While dunking, Darius is unstoppable. If this kills the target, Darius immediately casts again dealing 20% reduced damage.
Nautilus
2g
Fabled Vanguard
Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target knocking them up, stunning them for (3/4/6) seconds and dealing (300/450/1200) magic damage. Fabled Bonus: Nautilus also grants himself a shield that reduces incoming damage by 75% for 5 seconds.
Neeko
3g
Fabled Mystic
Neeko throws a seed at a random target that exploded for (150/250/500) magic damage three times. Each explosion affects a bigger area than the last. Fabled Bonus: The third explosion is empowered dealing (450/750/1500) magic damage instead.
Cho’Gath
4g
Fabled Brawler
Cho’Gath ruptures a large area, dealing (200/400/1500) magic damage and knocking up all enemies for (2/2.5/8) seconds. Fabled Bonus: Cho’Gath additionally knocks up all enemies on the board.
Tryndamere
4g
Warlord Duelist
Tryndamere spins towards the most enemies in a line dealing 100% of his Attack Damage to enemies in his path and empowering his next three autos to do (75/100/200%) additional damage.
Samira is being added as a 5 cost Daredevil Sharpshooter Slayer.
TFT Festival of Beasts new traits
Going through that units list, there’s a few unfamiliar traits. With the likes of Dusk and others being removed in the mid-set update, a host of new traits are coming in to replace them.
All of these traits are brand-new, and haven’t appeared in any set before. Here’s what you can expect.
Blacksmith: After participating in combat, Blacksmiths will begin forging an Artifact item. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will be able to bestow upon an ally.
Champions: Ornn
Daredevil: Every other basic attack, Daredevils will acquire a new target. If that target is out of her range, she will dash towards them. With each attack on a new target, her Combo Rating will increase.
Champions: Samira
Dragonsoul: On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally.
3 units: 40 Spell Power and Attack Speed, and Dragonflames deal 40% maximum health damage.
6 units: 80 Spell Power and Attack Speed, and Dragonflames deal 80% maximum health damage.
9 units: 200 Spell Power and Attack speed, and Dragonflames deal 200% maximum health damage.
Champions, traits removed in TFT Festival of Beasts
A decent chunk of meta units and compositions are being wiped in the TFT Festival of Beasts update, making Set 4.5 almost an entirely new game. No more Warwick, no more Dusk, and no more Moonlight means TFT patch 11.1 will be the last time you can use these to climb.
F's in the chat for Dusk, Moonlight, Tormented, Shade, Hunter, and Dazzler champions who won't be joining the Festival of Beasts. Zed, Kindred, and Morgana will reprise their roles in the second half! Honestly, good for them. pic.twitter.com/OL3nAKOU9t